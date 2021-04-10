Trio of hurdlers pace Bearcats to title

This is the Bearcats’ second home meet this year. Ndugwa likes the benefit of competing at home.

“That’s a huge advantage,” Ndugwa said. “We don’t have to sit in the bus, or not have to stretch out more. I mean we’re sitting inside the locker room. Other teams are just sitting out here or under the bleachers because it’s still cold, but we’re inside the locker room, warm. We know where everything is.”

The biggest challenge is coming up for the Bearcats as they will take on the Omaha Central team next Thursday at Omaha Burke High School. For Schall, he’s not backing down to a challenge. About 10 more players finished in the top five for the Bearcats.

“We’ve all got that competitive energy,” Schall said. “We don’t like to lose. It doesn’t matter if we’re going against a Class C team or guys from the metro, we’re going to go just as hard and try to win every time.”

Also winning on the boys, Colby Spangler won in the triple jump at 42-7 3/4. Gabe Van Winkle added another first-place win at 50-4 1/2 in the shot put. Richard Harbols was victorious in the high jump.