Track coaching trio to enter KHS Hall of Fame

KEARNEY – The coaching triumvirate that lead Kearney High to unprecedented and legendary success in high school track will be inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame.

Head coach Roger Mathiesen and assistant coaches Steve Larson and Craig Lathrop will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game with North Platte.

Mathiesen, who was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2014, coached the Bearcats from 1980 to 2017, leading the team to a national record 123 consecutive meet championships over a 22-year period, fending off 947 challengers.

Despite being one of the smaller schools in Class A, Kearney won 16 state championships -- including 11 straight, which ranks fifth natinoally – and finished second another six times. The win streak includes state-record 29 consecutive district championships and 28 straight conference titles.

Mathiesen was named the National High School Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in 2001 and was a finalist two other times. The Nebraska Coaches Association selected him as the Coach of The Year four times and he earned Coach of the Year honors from the state’s three largest Newspapers.

Mathiesen’s team was featured on ESPN’s “Scholastic Sports America” program and is considered a “Dominant Dynasty” by the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The Bearcats finished in the top 10 at the state meet 30 consecutive years and produced an all-class gold medalist in 17 straight years.

The honor roll includes 39 athletes who made Nebraska’s all-time top 10 lists, six Nebraska Gatorade Track & Field Athletes of the year, 74 individual or relay state champions, 59 runners-up, individual state champions or runners-up, 233 state medalists and 143 athletes who went on to compete at the collegiate level.

The 1997 team had 10 state champions or runners-up, set a Class A state meet first-day scoring record (61 points) and a Class A state meet record of 113 points.

Larson began his coaching career at Kearney High in 1972 as an assistant in football and track. He emerged as one of the premier throws coaches’ in state history, producing 24 state champions and 14 runners-up.

His athletes placed 34 years in a row in the shot put and 26 years in a row in the discus, playing a major role in the Bearcats’ state, district, conference and invitational win streaks.

A native of rural Phelps County and a Kearney State College graduate, Larson was a 25-year throws official at the Husker Invitational, KU Relays and was four times involved in the NCAA Division I National Championships.

Lathrop served on the track coaching staff from 1974 to 2015, focusing on the jumping events where he produced 18 state champions and runners-up.

In all, he mentored three all-class gold medalists, 139 state qualifiers, 59 state medalists, 24 district champions and 32 conference champions. The state medalist list included 21 triple jumpers, 21 long jumpers and 17 high jumpers

Bearcat jumpers also won 33 district meet and 29 conference meet silver medals.

Fifteen of his long jumpers surpassed 22 feet, 13 triple jumpers went farther than 45 feet and 20 high jumpers cleared 6-4.

Lathrop also was part of the football coaching staff from 1973 to 2012 and serves as the strength program creator. In thos years, the Bearcats won the 2006 state championship, won 10 district and eight conference championships and won 31 playoff games.

He was named the National High School Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year ne was twice named the Nebraska Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year.

He was an assistant coach in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in 2009 and the Nebraska East-West Football game in 1992.

During the Bearcats’ game with Fremont on September, the Kearney High Hall of Fame inducted the 1975 girls track team and the 1996 football team as well as the Brandt and Molina families.

The 1975 track team, coached by Tom Zapp, came on at the end of the year to win the district and state championships. Kathy Welter won the state meet gold medal in the 50-yard hurdles and finished second in the 220-yard dash. Shannon Welch won the 220 and was third in the 100. Patty Campbell finished fifth in the 880. And Welch, Campbell, Pam Butterfield and Holly Erickson won the 880-yard relay.

The 1966 football team – under head coach Claire Boroff and assistant coaches Riley Harris, Dennis Long and Jack Ramey – went 8-1 and was the West Big 10 Conference Co-Champions. The Bearcats allowed 27 points, shutting out six opponents. They set school records for total offense (356 ypg), rushing offense (273 ypg) and scoring (29 ppg). A 60-0 win over McCook set records for margin of victory and points scored in a single game.

Five players earned All-Big 10 honors and four were selected for the Shrine Bowl.

The Brandt and Molina families were inducted for their contributions to Kearney High athletics.

Generations of the Brandt family have been competing for KHS since

1998 in track, football, basketball, and volleyball, with more to come.

The Molina family also has a long tradition of competing for KHS with more than 10 family members who have been standout and record-setting performers in football, track, wrestling and softball..