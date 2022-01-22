 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunderbolts leave Kearney High's Bearcats in the dust
Thunderbolts leave Kearney High's Bearcats in the dust

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X came out hot and Kearney did not Friday night.

In a rematch of a Heartland Atheltic Conference Tournament game, the Thunderbolts took it to the Bearcats, 74-26, Friday night at Lincoln.

The Thunderbolts (9-6) led 15-9 after one quarter and 35-14 at halftime, then limited Kearney (6-7) to eight pionts in the third quarter, all by Will Vanderbeek, who led the Bearcats with 11 points.

Jared Bohrer led Lincoln Pius with 19 points and Brady Christiansen added 17.

Kearney, now on a three-game losing streak, returns home today (Saturday) to play Lincoln Southwest (8-3).

