Thunderbolts leave Kearney High's Bearcats in the dust

In a rematch of a Heartland Atheltic Conference Tournament game, the Thunderbolts took it to the Bearcats, 74-26, Friday night at Lincoln.

The Thunderbolts (9-6) led 15-9 after one quarter and 35-14 at halftime, then limited Kearney (6-7) to eight pionts in the third quarter, all by Will Vanderbeek, who led the Bearcats with 11 points.