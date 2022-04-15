Three goals in final 20 minutes propel KHS boys to victory over Norfolk

KEARNEY — With the regular season winding down, Kearney High boys soccer continued its hot streak with a 3-0 win against Norfolk. After starting the season 1-2, the Bearcats have won six of their last seven matches.

Now 7-3 on the year, KHS is performing its best with the postseason just around the corner.

“The goal regardless of record is to be playing our best soccer of the season when you hit that postseason stretch,” KHS coach Scott Steinbrook said. “The season goes by quickly, as that postseason stretch is about two weeks away now. I think we’re starting to hit our peak, but I still think there’s improving to do.”

The first half against the Panthers was a defensive battle, as both teams went into the locker room scoreless.

“Even at halftime there was no panic,” Steinbrook said. “I thought we played a pretty solid first half. Guys were disappointed that we didn’t have any goals to show for it, but that’s the sport of soccer right there. You can feel like you control a game and play well, but the scoreboard stays 0-0.”

In the 60th minute, the Bearcats finally broke the tie with a goal from senior Jackson Bokenkamp.

“Us getting that goal really opened things up because the Norfolk coaches had to make a tactical adjustment,” Steinbrook said. “They went to three guys in the back and they put an extra guy up top. That’s the right thing to do, but we just started to exploit that space.”

The Bearcats immediately attacked the Panthers’ new formation, as only 10 minutes later McKaden Smith tacked on another goal to give KHS a 2-0 lead. The victory was finalized in the 77th minute with a goal from senior Ryland Garrett, his team-leading 11th goal of the year.

“It was a good job by our guys of kind of recognizing the situation and scenario,” Steinbrook said. ”Norfolk really had to push hard to chase the game, which opened up some counter-attacks.”

Goalie Nathan Hibberd made four saves on his way to his fourth shutout of the season.

“I’ll give credit to our defense again,” Steinbrook said. “Our defense after maybe a slow start to the year has really come around. Nathan Hibberd in goal with another shutout, being just a sophomore in his first year as a varsity goalkeeper is playing at a high level right now for us.”

With only four regular season matches remaining, the Bearcats are looking to continue their high play heading into the postseason.

“We’ve played well in all of our last seven or eight games, so that leads us to be pretty optimistic as we hit the final week of the regular season here,” Steinbrook said.

Kearney High will face off against Omaha Central at home on Saturday.