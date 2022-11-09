Three Bearcats sign letters of intent

KEARNEY — Kearney High senior Haidyn Skeen knows she faces a learning curve and she can't wait.

Skeen signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to compete in track and field at NCAA Division I University of North Dakota.

She joined volleyball setter Elli Mehlin and baseball pitcher/outfielder Lucas Wegner at the Kearney High signing ceremony. Mehlin signed with the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Wegner signed with Pittsburg State.

Skeen said North Dakota contacted her and set up a recruiting visit.

"I really liked it there and I just felt right at home," she said.

Skeen finished fifth in last year's state meet discus competition, throwing 118 feet. She also qualified for the state meet in the shot put.

She had a season-best throw of 125-2 at the Kearney High invitational.

At North Dakota, she will add the weight throw and hammer throw to her list of throwing events.

"I'm really excited to try them and I think everything will just mold together right," she said.

She hopes that changing her shot put method from gliding across the ring to spinning will help all of her throwing marks.

Wegner was hampered by injury last season, but was 4-0 with a 4.50 ERA. He struck out 42 in 28 innings.

"I'm chosing to attend Pitttsburg State because of their great baseball program, their fantastic facilities and coaching staff and their great construction management program," he said in his statement before signing.

Mehlin amassed 726 set assists this season on the Bearcat volleyball team and led the team in ace serves.

"I chose the University of Nebraska at Kearney because this town is home to me. I get to challenge myself by being on such a competitive team while being close to home," she said.