Theison Anderson named Kearney High School head volleyball coach

KEARNEY — Theison Anderson has been selected as the head volleyball coach for the Kearney High Bearcats. Currently, Theison is the men’s head volleyball coach at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

“Theison brings an intriguing balance of high school, club, and college-level coaching experience to the Kearney High School volleyball program,” said Ryan Hogue, KHS assistant principal/activities director.

Anderson is returning to Kearney as a fourth-grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary. Previously he was a past teacher at Meadowlark Elementary in 2017-20, an UNK graduate assistant in college volleyball in 2018-20, and served as a substitute teacher and varsity volleyball coach in Ravenna in 2015-17.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a UNK graduate assistant, Anderson worked with head coach Rick Squiers who led the Lopers to 20 NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances, three of which ended in the Elite Eight.