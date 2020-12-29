Taking Flight: Turning up the pressure blasts Kearney past Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High boys basketball coach Drake Beranek didn’t like what he was seeing.

When Fremont’s Carter Sintek nailed the first basket of the second quarter, the winless Tigers had a lead on the Bearcats in Monday’s first-round game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

But it didn’t take long for Beranek to find the cure.

Slapping on a full-court, trapping press, the Bearcats (4-1) reeled off 21 unanswered points and went on to defeat Fremont 71-46.

“I thought we were letting them be a little bit too comfortable. We needed to speed them up a little bit and our man pressure wasn’t working,” Beranek said.

The result was 15 consecutive empty possessions for the Tigers, including eight turnovers.

Meanwhile, Kearney hit its offensive stride.

Junior guard Jack Mundorf, making his first start in place of the injured Preston Pearson, hit a 3-pointer, a 2-pointer and a pair of free throws as Kearney pulled away. Mundorf finished with a game-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers.