Taking Flight: Turning up the pressure blasts Kearney past Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High boys basketball coach Drake Beranek didn’t like what he was seeing.
When Fremont’s Carter Sintek nailed the first basket of the second quarter, the winless Tigers had a lead on the Bearcats in Monday’s first-round game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
But it didn’t take long for Beranek to find the cure.
Slapping on a full-court, trapping press, the Bearcats (4-1) reeled off 21 unanswered points and went on to defeat Fremont 71-46.
“I thought we were letting them be a little bit too comfortable. We needed to speed them up a little bit and our man pressure wasn’t working,” Beranek said.
The result was 15 consecutive empty possessions for the Tigers, including eight turnovers.
Meanwhile, Kearney hit its offensive stride.
Junior guard Jack Mundorf, making his first start in place of the injured Preston Pearson, hit a 3-pointer, a 2-pointer and a pair of free throws as Kearney pulled away. Mundorf finished with a game-high 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
“For Mundorf to step up like he did and knock down some shots, I don’t think anybody on our team was surprised,” Beranek said. “For all the work he’s put in to be able to come out and make some jumpers is good. He needs to continue to do that for us.”
He wasn’t the only one knocking down threes. Jack Johnson and Easton Bruce also made three apiece on their was to 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Kearney’s run put the Bearcats ahead 44-25 at halftime. It was 63-32 at the end of the third quarter.
“I thought our rotations were pretty decent. ... We would attack the dribbler and then we would rotate behind and that was nice. ... We started to do a better job of clearing defensive rebounds kind of in the middle of the game, so there’s a lot of positives. We made some shots, obviously, so those are some things we have to continue,” Beranek said.
Sintek was Fremont’s only double-figure scorer, netting 14 points. He had eight in the first half then hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Kearney advances to play fourth-seeded Lincoln North Star in the HAC Tournament quarterfinals. Fremont faces Columbus at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast in a consolation bracket game.
Wednesday’s games were originally scheduled for today but the tournament has been postponed a day by the weather.
@HubSports_Buck
n Kearney 71, Fremont 46
Score by Quarters
Fremont (0-7)17 8 7 14 — 46
Kearney (4-1)18 26 19 8 — 71
FREMONT — Carter Sintek 14, Jadyn Cascio-Jensen 9, Dawson Glause 8, Sam Gifford 5, Micah Moore 4, Conner Richmond 3, Colin Ridder 2, Drew Sellon 1.
KEARNEY — Jack Mundorf 15, Jack Johnson 13, Easton Bruce 11, Jack Dahlgren 9, Will Vanderbeek 8, Parker Wise 6, Will Luthans 5, Kaden Miller 4.