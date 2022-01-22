Sweet Revenge: Kearney High Bearcats top Columbus for third in Midwest Duals

KEARNEY — Kearney High finished third Friday in the Midwest Duals, avenging Thursday’s dual loss to Columbus in the third-place match after losing to No. 1-ranked Millard South in the semifinals.

The Bearcats won their four-team pool to reach the championship pool and finished the day with a 4-1 record.

Minden finished seventh and Amherst ninth in the 16-team tournament that included the Kearney Jayvees and Kearney Catholic.

Millard South defeated Broken Bow 46-27 for the championship, while Kearney beat Columbus 40-25. The Bearcats lost to the Discoverers 36-31 on Thursday.

Friday’s victory “was good. We walked out of last night thinking there were some missed opportunities,” Kearney coach Ryan Bauer said. “We were able to flip three matches we felt good about coming into it that they got us last night and they were able to flip one. Yes ... that was good.”

The good part for the first-year Bearcat coach was to see the team fight and build some momentum.