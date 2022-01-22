Sweet Revenge: Kearney High Bearcats top Columbus for third in Midwest Duals

KEARNEY — Kearney High finished third Friday in the Midwest Duals, avenging Thursday’s dual loss to Columbus in the third-place match after losing to No. 1-ranked Millard South in the semifinals.
The Bearcats won their four-team pool to reach the championship pool and finished the day with a 4-1 record.
Minden finished seventh and Amherst ninth in the 16-team tournament that included the Kearney Jayvees and Kearney Catholic.
Millard South defeated Broken Bow 46-27 for the championship, while Kearney beat Columbus 40-25. The Bearcats lost to the Discoverers 36-31 on Thursday.
Friday’s victory “was good. We walked out of last night thinking there were some missed opportunities,” Kearney coach Ryan Bauer said. “We were able to flip three matches we felt good about coming into it that they got us last night and they were able to flip one. Yes ... that was good.”
The good part for the first-year Bearcat coach was to see the team fight and build some momentum.
“There were opportunities we felt they were wrestling a little tougher than us. We talked about last night was not the taste we wanted in our mouths and I was glad we were getting after it again today rather than having to practice ... so the grit we saw today was what we wanted,” Bauer said.
Perry Swarm got it started with a 5-1 decision over Columbus’ Caydn Kucera. Thursday night, Kucera won by a major decision.
That was followed by a pin by Kearney’s Cisco Rivas, a major decision victory for Sam Nachtigal and a 10-5 decision for Jakob Ransdell, so four matches into the dual, Kearney led 16-0.
“Perry set the tone for us in this dual and it fed off that,” Bauer said. “Cisco Rivas the same thing, Jakob Ransdell a couple matches later. Perry got the ball rolling and that’s what we expect from our leaders and that was great to see.”
Riley Johnson (170), Noah Molina (220), Brandon Moore (285), Taveon Miller (106) and Archer Heelan (120) also scored victories.
Bauer said the effort, the growth and the willingness to try things that the coaches have been teach in practice were the bright spots for the Bearcats who opened the day with a 56-22 win over Norton (Kan.), then completed the pool sweep with a 54-30 win over Gretna and a 61-18 win over York. Millard South, the consensus No. 1 team in the state, advanced to the final with a 46-30 win over Kearney.
To get to seventh place, Minden defeated Bellevue West 48-24 and Sedgwick County/Fleming (Colo.) 54-16 before losing to Columbus 39-24 in pool play. In the placement, the Whippets lost to Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central 37-27 before beating Gretna 51-27.
Amherst defeated Kearney Jayvees on a tie-breaker after a 42-42 tie, then lost to Augusta (Kan.) 63-16 and Millard South 60-22 before beating Norton (Kan) 63-15 and Bellevue West 61-18.
Along the way, the Broncos’ Quentyn Frank won his 150th career match.
Kearney Catholic, filling only half the weight classes, went 0-5, losing to Wahoo 45-24, Broken Bow 66-9, Central 57-18, Sedgwick County/Fleming 52-18 and York 48-21.