Head coach Steve Stutzman was able to experience the full range of softball in his first game at the helm for Kearney High.

The Bearcats took a 10-2 win in the first half of the doubleheader against Pius X, and lost 13-1 in the second. Both games ended after five innings.

“First win as a softball head coach feels great, this is special,” Stutzman said. “This is a special group of kids, they’ve got bright futures ahead of them in the game and life so I’m extremely proud this is the group I got the first win with,”

Lauren Schmeits picked up the win with steady, consistent pitching over the five innings. Schmeits struck out seven, allowed four hits and one earned run.

She was able to consistently get out of trouble, stranding four runners in scoring position.

“Lauren’s a great competitor, that’s something you see with her every day,” Stutzman said. “Whether its February, summer, or game time she’s a gamer. When things start going against us, she’s going to put her foot down and say enough’s enough and that’s important to have,”

Kearney only had four hits, but were able to take advantage of pitching errors with savvy, opportunistic baserunning.

“That’s what we preach is the fundamentals, we did the small things right,” Stutzman said. “Baserunning to me is huge. We were aggressive on the basepaths and smart with what we were doing,”

The Bearcats scored 7 RBIs, with Kami Kaskie leading the way with three of them. She drove in two on a two-out bloop single in the bottom of the first, getting the first runs and lead of the Stutzman era.

Eight runs came in the fourth inning, two on passed balls, four on walks and two on singles by Ava Magnani and Kennedy Lee.

“She always shows up with a smile on her face and a great attitude,” Stutzman said. “Those are intangibles you can’t teach, so the fact that she does a lot of those is phenomenal,”

In the second game, Pius X put up a five spot in he top of the first, taking advantage of big hits. They took further advantage in the top of the fifth with a six-run frame.

Kearney’s only run came on an Olivia Wright single.

Despite ending the day on a loss, Stutzman is proud of his team’s effort against what he believes to be a state tournament contender. Now, his next game up mentality kicks in, learning from the opener and resetting the record to 0-0 for the next game.

“No team has ever won the championship in their first game,” Stutzman said. “It’s learning moments, trying to adapt and applying it to future games. Some of these girls are first time starters for varsity, so it’s about calming some nerves and making sure we’re understanding what we’re asked to do.”