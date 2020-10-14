State tourney seeds show KHS tennis’ progress

KEARNEY — Kearney High tennis coach Troy Saulsbury looked at the seedings for the Class A boys state tournament and saw a lot of sweat and determination.
“If you had told me at the beginning of the season we would have a four, a five and a five (seed), I probably wouldn’t have believed you, but our hard work and efforts have paid off this year,” he said. “So it didn’t surprise me today because I knew our body of work.”
Sam Rademacher and Charles Brockmeier at No. 1 doubles earned a No. 4 seed after going 26-9 this season.
Jackson Bokenkamp and Carter Goff (29-8) earned a fifth seed at No. 2 doubles.
And Asher Saulsbury (25-6) at No. 2 singles claimed a fifth seed.
At No. 1 singles, Quinten Shaffer (20-15) is the 15th seed in the 32-player bracket.
Play in all divisions begins Thursday morning in Omaha with the championships scheduled for Friday afternoon.
“I’m pleased with where we’re at,” Coach Saulsbury said. “I think (our chances) are all pretty good. ... We have the potential to really do well if we play our best tennis.”
In particular, the three entries seeded in the top five should be contenders.
“All three are right there. They’ve shown they can compete with anybody in the state,” Troy Saulsbury said. “No. 1 doubles has some super-close losses with those good teams. No. 2 doubles has beaten some of those top teams. They know they can play with them. And Asher has a win over the three seed and has played close with the No. 2 seed.”
The wild card in this year’s state tournament is the unusual format. With Omaha Public Schools opting out of fall sports, the state tournaments now have eight first-round byes. Those eight byes go to the top seeds, so while they’re sitting out the first round, their first opponents are on the court, working out the first-match jitters and getting their game in the zone.
That could lead to early upsets.
“You don’t have that first-round match to work the kinks out,” Coach Saulsbury said. “Fortunately, we’ve been in HAC tournament and the Papio Invite where we had a bye and had to play a tough team right away. We have experience with that so hopefully we can handle that at state as well.”
KCHS duo seeded fourth
Kearney Catholic’s No. 1 doubles team of Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock are seeded fourth in the Class B state tournament that will be played Thursday and Friday at Lincoln.
Thiele and Schrock have compiled a 22-8 record this year at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 2 doubles, Creighton Sharp and Jacob Isaacson are seeded ninth with a 9-11 record.
Lexington, meanwhile, has all four of its entries seeded in the top 10 led by the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Mins and Christopher Swartz, who are sixth after a 15-3 season.
Holdrege’s Jaxson Karn and Hunter Ness are the eighth seed at No. 2 doubles.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!