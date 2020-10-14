State tourney seeds show KHS tennis’ progress

KEARNEY — Kearney High tennis coach Troy Saulsbury looked at the seedings for the Class A boys state tournament and saw a lot of sweat and determination.

“If you had told me at the beginning of the season we would have a four, a five and a five (seed), I probably wouldn’t have believed you, but our hard work and efforts have paid off this year,” he said. “So it didn’t surprise me today because I knew our body of work.”

Sam Rademacher and Charles Brockmeier at No. 1 doubles earned a No. 4 seed after going 26-9 this season.

Jackson Bokenkamp and Carter Goff (29-8) earned a fifth seed at No. 2 doubles.

And Asher Saulsbury (25-6) at No. 2 singles claimed a fifth seed.

At No. 1 singles, Quinten Shaffer (20-15) is the 15th seed in the 32-player bracket.

Play in all divisions begins Thursday morning in Omaha with the championships scheduled for Friday afternoon.

“I’m pleased with where we’re at,” Coach Saulsbury said. “I think (our chances) are all pretty good. ... We have the potential to really do well if we play our best tennis.”

In particular, the three entries seeded in the top five should be contenders.