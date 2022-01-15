Sloppy second half dooms Kearney High girls

KEARNEY — The snowball kept falling on Kearney High School girls basketball team. At least that’s how coach Kyle Fletcher stated it after the game.
After a promising first-half performance, the Bearcats completely shut down in the second half as they fell to Lincoln Northeast on Friday, 59-33. Kearney ended its three-game winning streak and drops to 8-4 on the season.
“They were on the offense on both ends,” Fletcher said. “They played great tonight, and I tip my hat off to them, and we will try to learn from it.”
The Bearcats were down two players in Maddy Province and Harley Straka. Despite that, Kearney was right on Northeast’s hip in the first half, led by Tatum Rusher, who knocked three 3-pointers and finished the night as Kearney’s top scorer with nine points. Kearney was down 23-20 going into the locker room. No one from Kearney finished in double figures. Careless turnovers factored in their downfall offensively.
“We got the ball in a few places we wanted, but overall, we got a little sloppy with catching the ball,” Fletcher said. “We were sloppy with passing, and we weren’t able to get any shots.”
Kearney had no answers for the Northeast sophomore duo of Doneelah Washington and Serena Heeren. At first, Kearney contained the two as they held them to six points in the first half. Heeren went on a terror in the second half.
In the third quarter alone, Heeren dropped 14 points on the Bearcats and finished the night with 23 points and seven rebounds. Washington added a double-double performance with 13 points and 13 rebounds. The two sophomores carried the Rockets in the second half, where Northeast outscored Kearney 36-12.
“Washington was the primary focus for us,” Fletcher said. “She’s a force inside. She spends a lot of time around the rim, and I thought we did a pretty good job on her, but we just didn’t show up and be the team we wanted to be in the second half ... and some of that we have to tip our hats off to Northeast. They played pretty well tonight.“
The Bearcats have little time to lick their wounds as they are back on the court on Saturday. Kearney will face Papillion-La Vista South.
“The funny thing is, we turn right around tomorrow and drive to Papillion (La Vista) South and try to figure out how to do it all over again tomorrow,” Fletcher said. “So you don’t have to dwell on it thankfully. “