Sloppy second half dooms Kearney High girls

KEARNEY — The snowball kept falling on Kearney High School girls basketball team. At least that’s how coach Kyle Fletcher stated it after the game.

After a promising first-half performance, the Bearcats completely shut down in the second half as they fell to Lincoln Northeast on Friday, 59-33. Kearney ended its three-game winning streak and drops to 8-4 on the season.

“They were on the offense on both ends,” Fletcher said. “They played great tonight, and I tip my hat off to them, and we will try to learn from it.”

The Bearcats were down two players in Maddy Province and Harley Straka. Despite that, Kearney was right on Northeast’s hip in the first half, led by Tatum Rusher, who knocked three 3-pointers and finished the night as Kearney’s top scorer with nine points. Kearney was down 23-20 going into the locker room. No one from Kearney finished in double figures. Careless turnovers factored in their downfall offensively.

“We got the ball in a few places we wanted, but overall, we got a little sloppy with catching the ball,” Fletcher said. “We were sloppy with passing, and we weren’t able to get any shots.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}