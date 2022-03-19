Six Kearney High School individuals, one relay win gold at UNK's Indoor Invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney High girls won five events and the Kearney High boys produced two gold medalists at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Indoor Invitational on Friday.
The Class A and Class B divisions were combined for Friday’s meet. Class D competed on Thursday and Class C will compete today (Saturday).
Kearney Catholic had one gold medalist, Rosalyn Roggasch, who won the girls triple jump with a mark of 35 feet 4 1/2 inches.
The Kearney High girls made their mark in the distance races and field events.
Abigail Burger won the 800-meter run (2:32.08) and Emma Bonsall won the 3,200 (12:20.51). The Bearcats’ Sam Stava, Megan Sutton, Makayla Maxson and Darin Brockmeier posted a time of 10:40.49 to win that race.
In the field events, Natalie Tremel won the long jump (16-8) and Avery Franzen won the shot put (38-6 3/4).
For the Bearcat boys, Zander Reuhling ruled the 200 (23.94) and Kaden Miller won the long jump (21-9).
North Platte’s Nic Davis was the lone double winner in the meet, sweeping the shot put and discus.
GIRLS – 1, Isabella Fleming, Bellevue West, 7.47. 200 — Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 27.17. 400 — Reba Mader, GINW, 1:00.63. 800 — Abigail Burger, Kearney High, 2:32.08. Mile — Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:46.51. 3,200 — Emma Bonsall, Kearney High, 12:20.51. 55m HH — Aizlynn Krafka, GINW, 9.20. 4x400 — Grand Island Northwest 4:20.95. 4x800 — Kearney High (Sam Stava, Megan Sutton, Makayla Maxson, Darin Brockmeier) 10:40.49. High Jump — Jocelyn Belcastro, Bellevue West, 5-0. Pole Vault — Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 10-6. Long Jump — Natalie Tremel, Kearney High, 16-8. Triple Jump — Rosalyn Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 35-4 1/2. Shot Put — Avery Franzen, Kearney High, 38-6 3/4. Discus — Ella Jacobson, Holdrge, 124-4.
BOYS — 55-meter dash — Vince Genatone, North Platte, 6.50. 200 — Zander Reuhling, Kearney High, 23.94. 400 — Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West, 54.09. 800 — Evan Caudy, North Platte, 2:03.92. Mile — Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:35.28. 3,200 — Ben Sutherland, Northwest, 11:13.96. 55m HH — Caden Joneson, North Platte, 8.22. 4x400 — Grand Island Northwest 3:46.95. 4x800 — Grand Island Northwest 9:00.08. High Jump — Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 6-0. Pole Vault — Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 13-6. Long Jump — Kaden Miller, Kearney High, 21-9. Triple Jump — Adam Dugger, McCook, 43-7. Shot Put — Nic Davis, North Platte, 56-0. Discus — Davis 160-7.
