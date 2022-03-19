Six Kearney High School individuals, one relay win gold at UNK's Indoor Invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney High girls won five events and the Kearney High boys produced two gold medalists at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Indoor Invitational on Friday.

The Class A and Class B divisions were combined for Friday’s meet. Class D competed on Thursday and Class C will compete today (Saturday).

Kearney Catholic had one gold medalist, Rosalyn Roggasch, who won the girls triple jump with a mark of 35 feet 4 1/2 inches.

The Kearney High girls made their mark in the distance races and field events.

Abigail Burger won the 800-meter run (2:32.08) and Emma Bonsall won the 3,200 (12:20.51). The Bearcats’ Sam Stava, Megan Sutton, Makayla Maxson and Darin Brockmeier posted a time of 10:40.49 to win that race.

In the field events, Natalie Tremel won the long jump (16-8) and Avery Franzen won the shot put (38-6 3/4).

For the Bearcat boys, Zander Reuhling ruled the 200 (23.94) and Kaden Miller won the long jump (21-9).

North Platte’s Nic Davis was the lone double winner in the meet, sweeping the shot put and discus.