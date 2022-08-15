Seniors key to Kearney High softball success this season

KEARNEY — Kearney High has a lot of new roles on its softball team to fill after losing eight seniors to graduation, but coach Chelsey Jacobitz and the Bearcats hope for it to be a retooling, rather than a rebuilding year.

“We had a really great summer, great attempts in the weight room,” Jacobitz said. “The girls were challenged to hit a number and they exceeded that.”

This season, the Bearcats have 10 seniors leading the team and a new crop of freshmen showing interest in joining the team in the offseason camp.

One area where leadership will be key is in the outfield, with seniors Brooklyn Amend, Kaylee Harsh and Hannah Schall filling out the lineup.

Starting shortstop Jaylin Harsh also returns, which is key in an infield that lost its entire right side. Senior Haidyn Skeen brings important playing experience at third base, and will look for her role to expand this fall.

The pitching staff is devoid of returning experience, and will look for new contributors to step up.

Jacobitz is entering her second year as head coach, posting a 14-29 record in her first season. In the opening year, she began to install her culture by telling players to embrace their roles, as she rotated players in and out of the lineup based on who is playing the best at the moment.

The creation of the culture is a key goal for the players, too.

“Creating a positive team culture and continuing it for seasons to come,” Skeen said. “We really haven’t had a bunch of head coaches, but once we have a good culture going we can keep that for a long time.”

Through building the culture, and giving different players opportunities, Jacobitz hopes to build a competitive team in an area filled to the brim with softball talent. By starting summer programs and bolstering existing softball programs, the players can go right from the summer season into the fall high school season.

“It takes couple of weeks to get everybody on the same page because a lot of them were playing places for different coaches,” Jacobitz said. “But when they’re on the field for the Kearney High Bearcats they’re gonna embrace that culture.”

A change for the schedule this year includes facing North Platte in the regular season instead of just in the exhibition jamboree game. The team expects that to be competitive matchup this season, drawing on past jamboree matchups and a tough fight at districts this past season.

On the diamond, the team is hoping to draw runs from its speed. Small ball will be crucial in moving along baserunners with bunts and balls in play, getting them in scoring position to put up runs.

With a tough road ahead on the rebuild, coach Jacobitz’s vision for Kearney is beginning to take shape, with two senior-led teams hoping to pass on a positive culture for the future of the program.