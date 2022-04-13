Second half woes plague Kearney High girls soccer again

KEARNEY — In another windy matchup, the Kearney High girls fell to Lincoln Southeast 5-3. Second half struggles yet again played a major factor in the loss.

With the victory, the Knights’ record improved to 7-1. The Bearcats have lost four of their last five matches, falling to 3-6 on the season.

“It stings that we have only three wins and we have six losses now, so that’s unfortunate and obviously no one likes to lose,” Rowe said. “I also don’t like to lose, but we have to take each game at a time and keep learning from it.”

Kearney started the match off hot, with a header goal from Harley Straka in the 5th minute. Southeast didn’t take long to respond, as senior Corynne Olsen tied the contest in the 10th minute. The two teams exchanged scores again and headed into halftime tied 2-2.

Further impacted by facing the excessive winds in the second half, the Bearcats weren’t able to develop a consistent offensive attack. The Knights took advantage of this and outscored them 3-1.

While there are things to improve upon, KHS is carrying a positive mindset from the loss.

“We just played one of the top teams in the state at an exceptional pace in play,” KHS coach Lerrin Rowe said. “Obviously the score is 5-3, you come away from that with we scored on a goalie who’s been scored on four times this season and they have one loss. We take away the positives and we understand that we can compete with the top teams in the state.”

The Bearcats have a losing record on the season, however all but one of their losses has come by two goals or less.

“I think we just have to have the mental finish,” Rowe said. “If they get down late, then they kind of tend to shut down. You put yourself in their shoes and you understand how they can shut down, but they just have to have mental toughness and we have to get through that hump.”

On Saturday the Bearcats competed toe-to-toe with Lincoln Southwest for 70 minutes, but allowed three goals in the final seven minutes. In similar fashion, the match against Lincoln Southeast was back-and-forth until the Knights scored two goals in the final 11 minutes.

Moving forward, Kearney High is focused on delivering a complete 80-minute performance.

“We’re just going to keep fighting,” Rowe said. “We know that no matter who comes our way we can compete with them, we just have to string those 80 minutes together.”

Now that the Bearcats’ three-game home stretch has ended, they will go on the road for their next match on Thursday.

“We get the opportunity to turn around and go to Norfolk,” Rowe said. “It’s one of the hardest places to play at and it’s just a long trip for us, but I know our girls are up for the challenge and we just have to get that next one.”