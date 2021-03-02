Ryan Bauer returns to KHS as head wrestling coach

KEARNEY — After two years at Lincoln Southeast High School, Ryan Bauer will return home to be the next head wrestling coach for Kearney High School.
“Bauer checked all of the boxes that we needed in this hire. I know he will continue the great tradition and culture we have with our wrestling program,” KHS Activities Director/Assistant Principal Ryan Hogue said in a press release. “Coach Bauer is a Kearney native, a Kearney High graduate, and former UNK wrestler. There was not a better candidate that we trusted more than him to lead this program for years to come.”
Bauer will take over for Ty Swarm, who accepted the role as KHS Assistant Principal in February.
In addition to being the wrestling coach, Bauer will take the duties as P.E. coach and strength teacher.
Bauer was part of the national championship wrestling team at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2012 and 2013 and an Academic All-American all four years. He is the son of Marc Bauerm UNK’s Athletic Director.
“It is an honor to be selected as the next head coach of the Kearney High wrestling program,” Bauer said. “I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence that Tom McCann and Ty Swarm have laid before me. Kearney and Kearney High School has always been ‘home’ and is foundational in who I am. I am excited to be back to wearing the blue and gold.”
Bauer coached wrestling and was an assistant coach during his time at Sandy Creek Public School, and was an assistant track coach in the middle school.
“We are equally excited that Mr. Bauer will join our Physical Education Department as a physical education/strength teacher at Kearney High. Mr. Bauer does a phenomenal job motivating his students, building strong relationships, and helping all of his students reach their full potential in the classroom. Great teachers make great coaches, and that is definitely the case with Coach Bauer,” Hogue said.