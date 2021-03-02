Ryan Bauer returns to KHS as head wrestling coach

KEARNEY — After two years at Lincoln Southeast High School, Ryan Bauer will return home to be the next head wrestling coach for Kearney High School.

“Bauer checked all of the boxes that we needed in this hire. I know he will continue the great tradition and culture we have with our wrestling program,” KHS Activities Director/Assistant Principal Ryan Hogue said in a press release. “Coach Bauer is a Kearney native, a Kearney High graduate, and former UNK wrestler. There was not a better candidate that we trusted more than him to lead this program for years to come.”

Bauer will take over for Ty Swarm, who accepted the role as KHS Assistant Principal in February.

In addition to being the wrestling coach, Bauer will take the duties as P.E. coach and strength teacher.

Bauer was part of the national championship wrestling team at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2012 and 2013 and an Academic All-American all four years. He is the son of Marc Bauerm UNK’s Athletic Director.