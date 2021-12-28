Rusher leads Kearney High's Bearcats to dominating win over NorthStar in first round of HAC tourney

KEARNEY — The fire alarm went off during halftime. There was no fire, but the Kearney High girls basketball team was burning up the court.
The Bearcats steamrolled Lincoln North Star, 64-34, in the opening round of the Heartland American Conference Tournament. Now 5-2, the sixth-seeded Kearney will be back on the court on Tuesday to face No. 3 Lincoln Pius X in the second round.
Fresh off their Christmas break, the Bearcats picked up where they left off. Just like their last four wins, they hit on all cylinders, outscoring their opponents and keeping them in single digits in each quarter.
Kaleigh Hatcher set the tone by scoring seven-straight points and built a comfortable 25-8 lead by the end of the first. Then Tatum Rusher went off in the second quarter by filling up the stat sheet early. Rusher was only rebound away from a double-double - she settled for a season-high of 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Rusher was not the only player in double figures. Hatcher finished the night with 16 points and four boards. Kierstyn Garner added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“It feels pretty good,” Rusher said. “ I knew I was playing well, but I also knew that I was doing looks for my teammate, to create plays for my teammates. It was fun, but I wasn’t paying too much attention to my points. It just keeps adding up, and I just kind of played.”
Kearney led 48-20 at the half.
In the second half, the game slowed down offensively, but the defense remained in sync. The Gators will move on in the consolation round, where they host Grand Island Senior High. North Star’s only positive outlook in the loss was its freshman phenom, Sarah Gatwech, who was also a rebound away for a double-double as she led the Gators with 20 points, nine boards, five steals and three blocks.
“She is tough,” Rusher said. “You can tell by the way she carried the team, and she kind of has to take over. She is a good driver. All she wants to do is drive. “
The Bearcats look forward to facing Pius X at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
KHS has fallen to Pius in the last four meetings. Rusher believes the Bearcats are good enough to take down the reigning Class A champs. A goal they hope to accomplish in the HAC tournament.
“We really want to beat them. That’s for sure,” Rusher said. “We haven’t beaten them in a long time. We’ve gotten close. They ended our season a couple of times. We just want to beat them this year, so tomorrow is going to be a big game, and I think we could stick with it and play really well against them.”