Rusher leads Kearney High's Bearcats to dominating win over NorthStar in first round of HAC tourney

KEARNEY — The fire alarm went off during halftime. There was no fire, but the Kearney High girls basketball team was burning up the court.

The Bearcats steamrolled Lincoln North Star, 64-34, in the opening round of the Heartland American Conference Tournament. Now 5-2, the sixth-seeded Kearney will be back on the court on Tuesday to face No. 3 Lincoln Pius X in the second round.

Fresh off their Christmas break, the Bearcats picked up where they left off. Just like their last four wins, they hit on all cylinders, outscoring their opponents and keeping them in single digits in each quarter.

Kaleigh Hatcher set the tone by scoring seven-straight points and built a comfortable 25-8 lead by the end of the first. Then Tatum Rusher went off in the second quarter by filling up the stat sheet early. Rusher was only rebound away from a double-double - she settled for a season-high of 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Rusher was not the only player in double figures. Hatcher finished the night with 16 points and four boards. Kierstyn Garner added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.