Quick goals launch KHS girls into district final

“It’s time. This group of girls has worked really hard ... and have their minds set on this since they came in,” Rowe said. “They know what it takes and there’s kind of a different feel for this year. As coaches we know what they’re capable of and ... the games that we’re supposed to win, we’ve found a way to win and in years past, sometimes we were lacked that. A game that we came into that was ours to win we sometimes just kind of crumbled under the pressure. This group has been much better handling that pressure and finishing when it counts, so I’m ready to have another chance at Lincoln High.”