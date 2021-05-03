Quick goals launch KHS girls into district final

KEARNEY — Thirty seconds into Saturday’s district semifinal match with Bellevue West, Kierstynn Garner gave the Kearney High girls an emotional boost.
Taking a through pass from Aubrey Vancura, Garner scored from about 15 yards out. She scored again, seven minutes later, and earned an assist with a pass to Vancura, who scored late in the game to give the Bearcats a 3-0 win at Kearney High.
“After I scored I was like, ‘This is a great way to start the game.’ … It was a good feeling, a really cool feeling knowing that we were up in the first half,” Garner said.
The win advances Kearney to the district final, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, against Lincoln High at Kearney High. The Links, who lost to Kearney 3-0 on Tuesday, upset the district’s top seed, Papillon-La Vista in a shootout on Saturday.
“I was actually shocked to hear that, but good for them,” Kearney coach Lerrin Rowe said. “I’m sure they want a second chance at us so our girls, I think, are ready for that and I know they can play better than we played when we played them initially, so I’m excited.”
She’s not alone.
“I’m so excited. This is the first time I’ve ever been in a district finals, so it’s really exciting for our team to get play Lincoln High, which we beat them 3-0 on Tuesday,” Garner said.
A win would send Kearney (11-5) to its first state tournament since 2016.
“It’s time. This group of girls has worked really hard ... and have their minds set on this since they came in,” Rowe said. “They know what it takes and there’s kind of a different feel for this year. As coaches we know what they’re capable of and ... the games that we’re supposed to win, we’ve found a way to win and in years past, sometimes we were lacked that. A game that we came into that was ours to win we sometimes just kind of crumbled under the pressure. This group has been much better handling that pressure and finishing when it counts, so I’m ready to have another chance at Lincoln High.”
Dispatching Bellevue West was the first step, and the Thunderbirds had little opportunity to answer the two quick goals by Garner. The visitors managed just three shots on goal, all saved by Kearney’s Alivia Schade.
“Starting off, the way we did, that was pretty awesome,” Rowe said. “That was good for her to break that ice for herself and the team because we’ve struggled to get a jump early and kind of set that tone, so it was exciting to start off that.”