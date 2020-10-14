Playoff seed on line as regular season ends

“At least we would have an idea of two or three teams we were going to play. This year we have no idea,” Cool said.

They do have an idea about Thursday.

Elkhorn South (6-1) is ranked fourth in the state, just another tough foe for the Bearcats who have lost to the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 teams so far this year, all of which are unbeaten. The Storm’s only loss is a 17-14 setback to third-ranked Millard South.

Elkhorn South relies on a solid ground game in which Cole Ballard averaged more than 10 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns last week in a win over Gretna.

“They’re are as athletic as they’ve been the last few years,” Cool said. “They’re big, physical up front on their offensive and defensive lines and they’ll give you a ton of different looks.

“We’re going to have to slow down their run game, be as physical in the line of scrimmage and we’re going to have to create scoring opportunities on special teams.”

Despite its record, the Bearcats have shown muscle of their own, scoring 75 points in the last two games. “We’ve won two in a row. Our kids continue to improve. We like where we’re at,” Cool said.