Playoff seed on line as regular season ends

KEARNEY — Believe it or not, the final few grains of sand in the hourglass that is Kearney High football’s regular season are sliding away.
With Thursday’s game at Elkhorn South, Kearney will wrap up what probably has been the strangest season in its history. The Bearcats canceled two midseason games due to the coronavirus and saw the last game eliminated for an expanded playoff bracket.
But, they say, the playoffs are a new season and Kearney High (2-3) would like to use Thursday night’s game as a springboard into that second opportunity.
“For us it’s going to make a difference where we’re seeded,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Whoever wins this game is going to get a bye, and whoever loses this game is going to be in the middle of the pack.”
Middle of the pack means playing in the first round of the playoffs while the top eight teams will get a first-round bye.
A committee will determine who those top eight teams are, as well as the rest of the field, setting up the bracket Saturday morning.
That too is different. In previous years, the Nebraska School Activities Association has used a point system to determine the playoff qualifiers and seedings. Coaches could calculate the points and get a pretty good idea who they would take on in the playoffs.
“At least we would have an idea of two or three teams we were going to play. This year we have no idea,” Cool said.
They do have an idea about Thursday.
Elkhorn South (6-1) is ranked fourth in the state, just another tough foe for the Bearcats who have lost to the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 teams so far this year, all of which are unbeaten. The Storm’s only loss is a 17-14 setback to third-ranked Millard South.
Elkhorn South relies on a solid ground game in which Cole Ballard averaged more than 10 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns last week in a win over Gretna.
“They’re are as athletic as they’ve been the last few years,” Cool said. “They’re big, physical up front on their offensive and defensive lines and they’ll give you a ton of different looks.
“We’re going to have to slow down their run game, be as physical in the line of scrimmage and we’re going to have to create scoring opportunities on special teams.”
Despite its record, the Bearcats have shown muscle of their own, scoring 75 points in the last two games. “We’ve won two in a row. Our kids continue to improve. We like where we’re at,” Cool said.
Kearney’s latest display of force came at Lincoln High where they won 34-0, forcing a three-and-out on their first defensive possession, getting good field position on the exchange then scoring on their first four offensive possessions.
The quick start enabled Cool to play his backups against the Links’ top units, giving them valuable experience.
“We wanted to get off the bus with everything firing on all cylinders and we were able to do that,” he said.
That will be the goal Thursday night.
“When you play Lincoln teams, Millard teams, Elkhorn teams you’re going to get a short week of preparation. This time of year we’ll take the extra day to get ready for the football playoffs,” Cool said.
