Piux X spoils Kearney High volleyball's last home game of the year

KEARNEY — The Kearney High volleyball team didn’t end their final home game on a winning note but did go out swinging on Tuesday night against Lincoln Pius X High School.
The Thunderbolts swept the Bearcats, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20. The Bearcats drop to 13-18 on the season.
Kearney was outmatched due to the Bolts’ size advantage, and right from the jump, Pius X was ahead by five points in the first set. For most of the first two sets, the Bearcats couldn’t keep up with the Bolts’ hitting streak and scoring runs.
“Unfortunately, we keep missing the arc of our area a little bit,” KHS coach Theison Anderson said. “I wish at this point of the season those things were fixed, but that is something I have to reflect on for myself and what I got to do to get the team better.”
Down 24-9, the Bearcats made a run of their own when they put up five straight points, including two aces by Analise Luke, before the Bolts got the final point in the second set. In the third set, the Bearcats showed some life after falling behind by six points.
The match was cut down to three, with kills from Luke, Tatum Rusher and Elli Mehlin. Karsyn Worley’s ace tied the game at 18 before the Bolts finally responded after calling a timeout. The Bolts edged the Bearcats with the 25-20 win. Anderson liked the fight his Bearcats had in the final set.
“I will never fault the team’s effort and their will to compete,” Anderson said. “They always want to be good, and they always compete their tails off. I kind of threw some new adjustments on them and threw some rotation we haven’t worked on a lot. I thought they went and did the same thing. They competed and played well.”
Anderson wanted to change things up in his rotation as he prepares for postseason play. One of the changes includes adding Kiara Dutenhoffer to the mix. She is a sophomore outside hitter who was has been the Bearcats’ top performer on the junior varsity team. As she adjusted her way into varsity minutes, Dutenhoffer had a kill in the middle of the third set, which created a spark during Kearney’s comeback run.
Anderson was impressed by the way Dutenhoffer held her own, and giving her playing time at the varsity level was a way of rewarding her for standing out on the JV all year.
“I wanted it to be an option. Just different looks from different kids and depending on the opponents,” Anderson said. “I’m super proud of the way she came in there, stepped up, and played fearlessly. I told her to go swing away, she swung away.”
Luke led the Bearcats with seven kills and three aces. Avery Franzen and Rusher tied with three kills. The Bearcats will have plenty of time to recuperate as they prepare for the Heartland Athletic Tournament, which is set for next Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Lincoln East High School.