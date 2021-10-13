Piux X spoils Kearney High volleyball's last home game of the year

“I will never fault the team’s effort and their will to compete,” Anderson said. “They always want to be good, and they always compete their tails off. I kind of threw some new adjustments on them and threw some rotation we haven’t worked on a lot. I thought they went and did the same thing. They competed and played well.”

Anderson wanted to change things up in his rotation as he prepares for postseason play. One of the changes includes adding Kiara Dutenhoffer to the mix. She is a sophomore outside hitter who was has been the Bearcats’ top performer on the junior varsity team. As she adjusted her way into varsity minutes, Dutenhoffer had a kill in the middle of the third set, which created a spark during Kearney’s comeback run.

Anderson was impressed by the way Dutenhoffer held her own, and giving her playing time at the varsity level was a way of rewarding her for standing out on the JV all year.

“I wanted it to be an option. Just different looks from different kids and depending on the opponents,” Anderson said. “I’m super proud of the way she came in there, stepped up, and played fearlessly. I told her to go swing away, she swung away.”