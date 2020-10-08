Papillion-La Vista South ends Kearney High's softball season

OMAHA — Papillion-La Vista South scored solo runs in each of the first four innings and added a three-run rally in the sixth to beat Kearney High 7-2 Thursday afternoon in an elimination game at the A-3 District Tournament in Omaha.

Kearney was limited to seven hits and committed four errors in finishing the season with a 17-22 record.

Kearney’s only runs came on a solo home run by Bella Molina and an RBI single by Kyan Nickel, who went 2 for 3.

Kelsey Choplin was the losing pitcher, scattering seven hits over three innings and striking out two. She gave up one earned run. Haley Becker, who had pitched a no-hitter on Wednesday, gave up five its in three innings, striking out one.

Becker's no-hitter keeps Kearney alive

OMAHA — Kearney High’s Haley Becker pitched a no-hitter Wednesday afternoon, keeping the Bearcats’ state tournament hopes alive in an elimination game at the A-2 District tournament in Omaha.

Becker needed just 49 pitches to dispose of Columbus in the six-inning, 8-0 Kearney win in a game shortened by the mercy rule. Becker struck out one but didn’t walk any. She faced one over the minimum as one Columbus player reached on an error.