Papillion-La Vista South ends Kearney High's softball season

OMAHA — Papillion-La Vista South scored solo runs in each of the first four innings and added a three-run rally in the sixth to beat Kearney High 7-2 Thursday afternoon in an elimination game at the A-3 District Tournament in Omaha.
Kearney was limited to seven hits and committed four errors in finishing the season with a 17-22 record.
Kearney’s only runs came on a solo home run by Bella Molina and an RBI single by Kyan Nickel, who went 2 for 3.
Kelsey Choplin was the losing pitcher, scattering seven hits over three innings and striking out two. She gave up one earned run. Haley Becker, who had pitched a no-hitter on Wednesday, gave up five its in three innings, striking out one.
Becker's no-hitter keeps Kearney alive
OMAHA — Kearney High’s Haley Becker pitched a no-hitter Wednesday afternoon, keeping the Bearcats’ state tournament hopes alive in an elimination game at the A-2 District tournament in Omaha.
Becker needed just 49 pitches to dispose of Columbus in the six-inning, 8-0 Kearney win in a game shortened by the mercy rule. Becker struck out one but didn’t walk any. She faced one over the minimum as one Columbus player reached on an error.
Offensively, Kearney collected 13 hits, including doubles by Marisa Chamberlin and Reva Nieveen. Bella Molina was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Ella Kugler and Lizzy Bean were 2 for 3 and scored two runs each.
In the first game, Kearney lost to Papillion-La Vista South, 5-4. The Bearcats led 4-1 after 3½ innings but the Titans scored two in the bottom of the fourth, tied it in the fifth and scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.
Becker, Sophi Junker and Kelsey Choplin hit home runs for the Bearcats.
Choplin was the losing pitcher scattering seven hits over 6⅓ innings. She struck out two and walked three.
Today, Kearney (18-22) has a rematch with Papillion-La Vista South at 2 p.m. in a survival game. Omaha Marian defeated the Titans 12-4 in the showdown matching the first-round winners.
Marian will play the survival game winner at 4 p.m. with the opponent needing to win twice to advance to the state tournament.
