On to the next round: Kearney High girls roll over Lincoln Southeast in HAC Tournament

KEARNEY — After winning five games in the 2019-20 season, claiming a fourth win before New Year’s in 2020-21 looks pretty good for the Kearney High girls basketball team.

How far they’ve come will be seen soon.

With a 58-36 win over Lincoln Southeast Monday afternoon at KHS, the Bearcats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament where they will play at third-seeded Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“We know what we’re up against. There won’t be any secrets as far as they’re really, really good,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said. “We’re in a mini state tournament with the teams that are going to be in the final eight and we get to go in there and see what we can do in a one-game tournament.”

Fletcher liked what he saw in the Bearcats’ rout of the Knights.

“I looked up and I think it was 33-9 at the half and we were playing really well,” Fletcher said.

The Knights scored the game’s first basket nearly four minutes into the first action after the holiday moratorium. Then Kearney answered with the next 21 points.

The margin bulged to 40-11 midway through the third quarter before Southeast hit any kind of rhythm.