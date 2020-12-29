On to the next round: Kearney High girls roll over Lincoln Southeast in HAC Tournament

KEARNEY — After winning five games in the 2019-20 season, claiming a fourth win before New Year’s in 2020-21 looks pretty good for the Kearney High girls basketball team.
How far they’ve come will be seen soon.
With a 58-36 win over Lincoln Southeast Monday afternoon at KHS, the Bearcats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament where they will play at third-seeded Lincoln Southwest at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“We know what we’re up against. There won’t be any secrets as far as they’re really, really good,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said. “We’re in a mini state tournament with the teams that are going to be in the final eight and we get to go in there and see what we can do in a one-game tournament.”
Fletcher liked what he saw in the Bearcats’ rout of the Knights.
“I looked up and I think it was 33-9 at the half and we were playing really well,” Fletcher said.
The Knights scored the game’s first basket nearly four minutes into the first action after the holiday moratorium. Then Kearney answered with the next 21 points.
The margin bulged to 40-11 midway through the third quarter before Southeast hit any kind of rhythm.
“I figured they would come out and try to get intense and get up in us and cause us problems,” Fletcher said. “We had some mental letdowns and just weren’t properly prepared.”
But the Knights never got closer than 20 points as Kearney’s balanced attack proved too much.
Kaleigh Hatcher came off the bench to lead the Bearcats with 11 points and Fletcher said it was the best game in her career.
“She’s a good shooter. We think she’s one of our best shooters, but today she was more aggressive. She got the ball to the basket a couple times and she played a lot better defense than she’s played, so it was good to see Kaleigh step up and shine today,” Fletcher said.
Aspen Rusher and Kierstynn Garner added 10 points apiece as the Bearcats used their balance to pile on the points. Tatum Rusher scored an additional nine and Sidney Province eight.
“I like our team. I really like our team,” Fletcher said. “When Kierstynn Garner is playing really, really well, we’re a really good team. Lily (Novacek) is going to rebound and defend really hard. Aspen has had some really good scoring games and we know she can player her heart out.
“I thought Sidney Province came in and gave us a huge lift just running the floor. ... Maddie Province comes in and she makes an impact right away and Tatum (Rusher) hit a shot there toward the end that hopefully she will start seeing the basket get bigger.”
While Kearney had five players with eight or more points, Southeast had three, led by Samantha Searcey with 11. Liv Bollen added 10, scoring six of those points in a one-minute span in the third quarter.
@HubSports_Buck
n Kearney 58, Lincoln SE 36
Score by Quarters
Lincoln SE (0-3)2 7 14 13 — 36
Kearney (4-1)13 19 12 14 — 58
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST — Samantha Searcey 11, Liv Bollen 10, Brittany Wulf 8, Tayah Ryan 2, Kya Branch 2, Hailey Mohler 2, Catrice Olds 1.
KEARNEY — Kaleigh Hatcher 11, Kierstynn Garner 10, Aspen Rusher 10, Tatum Rusher 9, Sidney Province 8, Lily Novacek 4, Maddie Province 3, Hannah Herian 3.