On Target: Bearcats hit 10 3s in win over Bellevue East

KEARNEY — Kearney High boys basketball coach Drake Beranek thought his team might be able to shoot the ball fairly well.
He’d seen the Bearcats knock down a lot of shots in practice.
It went that way Thursday night in the season-opening 68-55 victory over Bellevue East in the Early Bird Tournament as the Bearcats nailed 10 3-pointers.
“I must be greedy because it felt like we could have made a few more, but when we take good shots I think we have some guys that can make them and obviously, we showed that tonight,” Beranek said.
Senior guard Easton Bruce led the way with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
He led off the second quarter with a trey and nailed another in the final minute of the half as the Bearcats built a 39-23 lead.
The Chieftains, sparked by Dige Dige’s 14-point effort off the bench, got back within six early in the fourth quarter. But during the next 4 1/2 minutes, Bellevue East scored three points on a basket by TK Barnett and a free throw by Alex Louis. Both players finished with a team-high 18 points. But the general lack of scoring in those few minutes sealed the Chieftains’ fate.
Meanwhile, Kaden Miller hit a 3 from the top of the key. Bruce hit his last 3-pointer and Jack Johnson hit his only 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to build the lead to 18 points.
“I think this is the style we’re going to play this year and there’s going to be some runs,” Beranek said. “If we’re going to get up and down a little bit, we’re going to shoot a few threes and there’s going to be a few runs.”
Six-foot-6 junior Will Vanderbeek provided the Bearcats’ with an inside threat, scoring 13 points, and junior guard Jack Mundorf came off the bench to hit three treys and finish with nine points.
Kearney will travel to Bellevue East on Saturday to play for the tournament championship against Papillion-La Vista South. The Titans defeated South Sioux City 70-23 in the other game in the tournament.
@HubSports_Buck
Kearney 68, Bellevue East 55
Score by Quarters
Bellevue East (0-1)11 12 20 12 — 55
Kearney (1-0)15 24 14 15 — 68
Bellevue East — Alex Louis 18, TK Barnett 18, Cade McCue 2, Ryan Lenear 5, Sam Prokupek 2, Dige Dige 14, Will Foster 1.
Kearney — Easton Bruce 18, Kaden Miller 7, Preston Pearson 6, Will Vanderbeek 13, Jack Johnson 6, Jack Mundorf 9, Trevor Cumpston 5, Cole Feddersen 1, Jack Dahlgren 3.
