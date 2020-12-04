On Target: Bearcats hit 10 3s in win over Bellevue East

KEARNEY — Kearney High boys basketball coach Drake Beranek thought his team might be able to shoot the ball fairly well.

He’d seen the Bearcats knock down a lot of shots in practice.

It went that way Thursday night in the season-opening 68-55 victory over Bellevue East in the Early Bird Tournament as the Bearcats nailed 10 3-pointers.

“I must be greedy because it felt like we could have made a few more, but when we take good shots I think we have some guys that can make them and obviously, we showed that tonight,” Beranek said.

Senior guard Easton Bruce led the way with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

He led off the second quarter with a trey and nailed another in the final minute of the half as the Bearcats built a 39-23 lead.

The Chieftains, sparked by Dige Dige’s 14-point effort off the bench, got back within six early in the fourth quarter. But during the next 4 1/2 minutes, Bellevue East scored three points on a basket by TK Barnett and a free throw by Alex Louis. Both players finished with a team-high 18 points. But the general lack of scoring in those few minutes sealed the Chieftains’ fate.