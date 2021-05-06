Omaha Bound: Bearcats down Lincoln High, advance to state

“It’s super exciting. I’m a freshman starting on varsity, and it has been really fun,” Straka said. “This is probably a once-of-a-lifetime opportunity to go to state with this team.”

“We know at some point, it’s going to break, and we’re going to get it in there and celebrate with everyone,” Rowe said. “We just kept grinding on and just kept working for that perfect goal. One didn’t fall in the second half, but the ones in the first half were phenomenal and well-earned. You just gotta keep trying. That’s all you can do.”

In the second half, the Links changed things up defensively to slow down Kearney’s offense. Lincoln avoided a shutout after an executed corner kick by Taylor Sluka hit right into the edge of the net. Afterward, Lincoln struggled to find any scoring spots as time was running out.

“We let one in tonight. It was a beautiful corner kick and a beautiful finish, but we just kept grinding on,” Rowe said. “This group has been doing a phenomenal job of that, and I would attest our success to that. They continue to do that game in and game out.”

The Bearcats now will wait until the bracket comes out for state as they get ready to make their trip to Omaha starting next Wednesday.