Omaha Bound: Bearcats down Lincoln High, advance to state

KEARNEY— The Kearney High girls soccer team got more hardware on Wednesday but they’ve got something bigger in mind.
The Bearcats defeated Lincoln High School, 3-1, during the A-7 District final, punching their ticket to their first state tournament in five years.
In the last four seasons — minus last year’s pandemic season — Kearney coach Lerrin Rowe has rebuilt the program into state contenders with a combination of a veteran senior group and underclassmen playing in their first varsity season.
“The mentality this year has been very different from the last few years we’ve been here,” Rowe said. “We’re dedicated to the process at practice. Our focus has been a little bit more dialed in, and we just have been resilient in terms of if we get doubt, we don’t quit. We kind of stick together as a team.”
Kearney recorded 18 shots on goal. All three goals came in the first half for Kearney. Aubrey Vancura set the tone with a free kick on goal 11 minutes in.
The next two goals were from Kearney’s passing attacks.
Kiertsynn Garner connected with freshman Harley Straka at the 25-minute mark and then Delaney Junker’s scored a goal off of Aurora Athey’s assist.
Straka leads Kearney with 15 goals and will make her first state appearance. Something she didn’t expect to happen as a freshman.
“It’s super exciting. I’m a freshman starting on varsity, and it has been really fun,” Straka said. “This is probably a once-of-a-lifetime opportunity to go to state with this team.”
“We know at some point, it’s going to break, and we’re going to get it in there and celebrate with everyone,” Rowe said. “We just kept grinding on and just kept working for that perfect goal. One didn’t fall in the second half, but the ones in the first half were phenomenal and well-earned. You just gotta keep trying. That’s all you can do.”
In the second half, the Links changed things up defensively to slow down Kearney’s offense. Lincoln avoided a shutout after an executed corner kick by Taylor Sluka hit right into the edge of the net. Afterward, Lincoln struggled to find any scoring spots as time was running out.
“We let one in tonight. It was a beautiful corner kick and a beautiful finish, but we just kept grinding on,” Rowe said. “This group has been doing a phenomenal job of that, and I would attest our success to that. They continue to do that game in and game out.”
The Bearcats now will wait until the bracket comes out for state as they get ready to make their trip to Omaha starting next Wednesday.
“We’ve got a lot of things to prepare for,” Rowe said. “We don’t know who we’re going to play. There’s very good teams at state that we’re probably going to see, and we want to continue the drive we are currently on and keep working hard, and hopefully on Wednesday, we make it happen again.”