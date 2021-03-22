Offensive woes give Kearney baseball its first loss

KEARNEY — The offensive struggles continued to play a part two games into the Kearney Bearcat baseball season.

The Bearcats got by in their season opener but were not as lucky on Saturday at Memorial Field, losing to Archbishop Bergan/Fremont 5-3. It was Bergan’s season opener.

“I thought our kids battled well in the seventh inning,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “We just came up short. We were able to get two runners on base, we just needed to get another hit or two and get it tied up and take it to an extra inning or possibly win it.”

Kearney was held to three hits, while Bergan recorded eight. It took until the bottom of the third for the Bearcats to get their first two hits, and then another one in the bottom of the sixth.

Carter Sintek started on the mound for the Knights, stiking out three while allowing two runs.

“It’s like I told the kids, you got to tip your hat to Fremont’s pitcher. At one point of the game our pitching staff had thrown over 120 pitches and their kid threw 56 pitches through five innings,” Archer said. “Obviously, he threw a lot of strikes and he was able to throw his breaking pitch in a fastball situation and that kind of froze us at the plate.”