Offensive woes give Kearney baseball its first loss

KEARNEY — The offensive struggles continued to play a part two games into the Kearney Bearcat baseball season.
The Bearcats got by in their season opener but were not as lucky on Saturday at Memorial Field, losing to Archbishop Bergan/Fremont 5-3. It was Bergan’s season opener.
“I thought our kids battled well in the seventh inning,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “We just came up short. We were able to get two runners on base, we just needed to get another hit or two and get it tied up and take it to an extra inning or possibly win it.”
Kearney was held to three hits, while Bergan recorded eight. It took until the bottom of the third for the Bearcats to get their first two hits, and then another one in the bottom of the sixth.
Carter Sintek started on the mound for the Knights, stiking out three while allowing two runs.
“It’s like I told the kids, you got to tip your hat to Fremont’s pitcher. At one point of the game our pitching staff had thrown over 120 pitches and their kid threw 56 pitches through five innings,” Archer said. “Obviously, he threw a lot of strikes and he was able to throw his breaking pitch in a fastball situation and that kind of froze us at the plate.”
Brayden Andersen made his first pitching start for the Bearcats. In 3 2/3 innings, he struck out four, allowed five hits and four earned runs.
The Knights were on the board first on an RBI-groundout by Camden McKenzie that scored Conner Richmond. Their second run came home on a sacrifice fly by Sam Gifford.
Kearney finally got rolling in the bottom of the third with two runs and three hits. Creed Martin set it up with a single. Andersen delivered an an RBI triple, scoring two runs to tie the score at 2-2.
“I thought we ran the bases really well and put a lot of pressure on their pitcher,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “I feel like ... had good situational at-bats and those kind of things. I was pretty happy with our effort.”
Bergan broke the tie by adding two runs in the top of the fourth on a RBI singles by Jax Sorenson and ’s RBI single and a flyout by Dawson Galuse. Sintek picked up an RBI single in the sixth to give Bergan its fifth run off seven hits,
Kearney had to come up with different ways to get runners on base. Kearney’s third run came from a groundout by Tanner Johnson that scored Easton Bruce in the sixth..
In the bottom of the seventh, Kearney had one more opportunity with two on in the bottom of the seventh but Bergna’s Brady Benson came in and got a strikeout to end the game.
“He did a good job overcoming that adversity,” Hayden said. “He did a good job executing pitches and throwing strikes and got out with the win.”
The Bearcats’ game today at at Papillion-La Vista South has been rained out. Papillion-La Vista is scheduled to play the Bearcats in Kearney at 4 p.m. Tuesday.