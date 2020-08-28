 Skip to main content
North Star rallies to edge Bearcats

LINCOLN — Lincoln North Star rallied from a 2-1 deficit to edge Kearney High 25-19, 13-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11 Thursday night in the season-opening volleyball match for both teams.

The Bearcats hit .250 and had 56 kills in the match, but it wasn’t enough.

Lily Novacek, who announced on her Twitter account that she has committed to play for the University of Nebraska at Kearney next year, led Kearney with 15 kills. Aspen Rusher followed with 13 kills and Sidney Province had 10.

Setter Lucy Bartee scored four ace serves and 47 assists.

Province finished with four blocks and Rusher made 21 digs

Saturday, the Bearcats will be in action at the Norfolk Quad.

