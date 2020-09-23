No. 2 Lincoln Southwest keeps KHS on rough patch

KEARNEY — It’s been a rough go for the Kearney High School softball team.
In what could be called the meat of the schedule, the Bearcats have been facing ranked opponents and the result has been six losses in the last seven games.
No. 1 Papillion-La Vista, No. 6 Lincoln East, No. 8 Lincoln Southeast and Class B No. 8 Waverly have been responsible for recent losses. Tuesday, it was No. 2-ranked Lincoln Southwest who swept the Bearcats 16-6 and 13-5 Tuesday night at Patriot Park, dropping Kearney’s record to 11-12.
The Silverhawks (20-4) tamed the Bearcats with an 18-hit assault in the first game and continued to swing hot bats with 11 hits in the second game.
But errors were just as telling. Kearney committed eight errors in the doubleheader to none for Southwest.
“Errors killed us,” Kearney coach Barb Wegner said. “We got some hits but we left runners on and errors. Once again, mental errors. That’s what they are. ... Just sloppy play.”
The errors have resulted in inconsistency that has crippled the team and wrecked what could have been significant wins like the win over Lincoln East, the lone victory in this stretch. If nothing else, the Bearcats showed Tuesday night that they have some fight in them.
Trailing 13-3 in the bottom of the sixth in the second game, Bella Molina blasted a two-run home run over the left-field fence. It was KHS’ second home run of the game as Marisa Chamberlin homered earlier in the game.
But after Lincoln Southwest scored three in the second and four in the third, Kearney faced an uphill battle.
The Bearcats had 10 hits in the second game with Molina and Chamberlin having two hits while Sophi Junker had a triple and Abby Heins had a double.
In the first game, KHS couldn’t keep up with the Silverhawks’ bats.
Molina and Ella Kugler hit home runs while Aurora Athy and Kyan Nickel tripled. But all of the hits came late in the game after Southwest built a 12-0 lead.
“We didn’t give up. We were down, we didn’t give up. We came back and kept fighting,” Wegner said. “We had some great hits for home runs. We had a squeeze play that worked again. You know we did a lot of really good things, too. But, gosh darn, we just need to pull it all together here pretty soon.”
On Thursday, Kearney travels to Grand Island to play a doubleheader with the Islanders and Saturday, KHS plays in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
What follows are doubleheaders with Class B No. 1 Hastings and Lincoln Southeast before Kearney hosts the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Oct. 3.
“In every practice we have to work that much harder. Now we demand perfection. We can’t let up from here on out. We demand perfection so somebody’s got to step up and get the job done,” Wegner said.
@HubSports_Buck
