No. 2 Lincoln Southwest keeps KHS on rough patch

KEARNEY — It’s been a rough go for the Kearney High School softball team.

In what could be called the meat of the schedule, the Bearcats have been facing ranked opponents and the result has been six losses in the last seven games.

No. 1 Papillion-La Vista, No. 6 Lincoln East, No. 8 Lincoln Southeast and Class B No. 8 Waverly have been responsible for recent losses. Tuesday, it was No. 2-ranked Lincoln Southwest who swept the Bearcats 16-6 and 13-5 Tuesday night at Patriot Park, dropping Kearney’s record to 11-12.

The Silverhawks (20-4) tamed the Bearcats with an 18-hit assault in the first game and continued to swing hot bats with 11 hits in the second game.

But errors were just as telling. Kearney committed eight errors in the doubleheader to none for Southwest.

“Errors killed us,” Kearney coach Barb Wegner said. “We got some hits but we left runners on and errors. Once again, mental errors. That’s what they are. ... Just sloppy play.”

The errors have resulted in inconsistency that has crippled the team and wrecked what could have been significant wins like the win over Lincoln East, the lone victory in this stretch. If nothing else, the Bearcats showed Tuesday night that they have some fight in them.