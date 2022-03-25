Missed opportunities costs Kearney High girls in loss to North Platte

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls soccer team left Thursday night’s game feeling like they let one get away.

In a game dominated statistically by the Bearcats, North Platte walked away with a 1-0 victory.

“Honestly, ... from the outside looking in, I felt like we controlled every element of the game and just couldn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” KHS coach Lerrin Rowe said. “I felt like it was ours to win. But North Platte is always competitive. It’s always a rival game, and that’s what it was tonight.”

North Platte’s Bailey Haneborg scored the game’s only goal in the 36th minute, with an assist from Sydney Letoureau. It was one of three shots the Bulldogs put on Kearney goal keeper Shelby Prascher.

Meanwhile,“Our possession was fantastic. That was probably the best that I’ve seen our girls work our system,” Rowe said. “We were working good from front to back, we were dropping, we we’re resetting, we we’re swinging and we were finding the attacking passes.”

Almost all of the first half was played in front of Winkler as North Platte (3-1) struggled to push the ball across midfield.

The Bearcats had two corner kicks in the first minute, another at the 15-minute mark. North Platte’s first corner kick came 10 minutes later.

But with 3:41 left in the first half, Kearney failed stop penetration and clear the ball and Haneborg squeezed the ball past a diving Prascher and into the net.

“We worked real hard on defense the last few days and just learning how to clear the ball if something does sneak through. ... Unfortunately, it happened tonight and they capitalized on the one opportunity that they had for about the first 60 minutes,” Rowe said.

One defensive bright spot was the performance of senior Gracie Perez, who drew the defensive assignment on North Platte’s Kaitlyn Evans.

“She shut her down. Usually (Evans) is their driving force and (Perez) stuck to her pretty well in the midfield, which I think really helped us possess a lot better than we’ve been possessing,” Rowe said.

Kearney had two more corner kicks in the first five minutes of the second half. The Bearcats also had a free kick from in front of the North Platte goal with three minutes left but Kierstynn Garner’s kick didn’t get through the defense tot he goal.

“This one probably will hurt, but we have to figure out how to rebound and get back from it,” Rowe said. “We have a tough Columbus team that we’ll face next Tuesday, and then we turn around play North Star on Friday. So we just have to move on as much as it stinks that we didn’t get this one.”