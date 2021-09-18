Millard West, running back too much for Kearney High; Friday foodball leaders

OMAHA — Running back Nate Pederson ran for 278 yards on 39 carries Friday night to lead Millard West to a 37-14 win over Kearney High.
An 81-yard pass from Kearney’s Riley Miller to Kaden Miller pulled Kearney within 13-7 in the second quarter but the Wildcats added a field goal just before halftime then had a big third quarter to pull away.
In the fourth quarter, Kearney’s Karter Lee pulled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Treyven Beckman to account for the final score.
Both teams are now 2-2. Kearney will host Bellevue West on Friday. The Thunderbirds were upset Thursday night by Millard South.
- Carson Glunz scored on touchdown runs of 65, 73, 10 and 2 yards to lead Wallace to a 49-6 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Gaige Ritner ran for 218 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, for the Falcons. Logan Knaus made 14 tackles for Wil-Hil.
- Gage Fries ran for 101 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns as Minden routed Hershey 62-7. The Whippets’ Carter Harsin completed 7 of 8 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns.
- Ansley/Litchfield scored two fourth-qarter touchdowns to pull out a 44-40 win over Pleasanton. Leyton Rohde completed 8 of 19 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns, two to Caden Holm, who had 93 receiving yards. Cooper Slingsby rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown for the Spartans. For Pleasanton, Treven Wendt returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and rushed for 199 yards and three more scores