Millard West, running back too much for Kearney High; Friday foodball leaders

OMAHA — Running back Nate Pederson ran for 278 yards on 39 carries Friday night to lead Millard West to a 37-14 win over Kearney High.

An 81-yard pass from Kearney’s Riley Miller to Kaden Miller pulled Kearney within 13-7 in the second quarter but the Wildcats added a field goal just before halftime then had a big third quarter to pull away.

In the fourth quarter, Kearney’s Karter Lee pulled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Treyven Beckman to account for the final score.

Both teams are now 2-2. Kearney will host Bellevue West on Friday. The Thunderbirds were upset Thursday night by Millard South.

- Carson Glunz scored on touchdown runs of 65, 73, 10 and 2 yards to lead Wallace to a 49-6 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Gaige Ritner ran for 218 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, for the Falcons. Logan Knaus made 14 tackles for Wil-Hil.

- Gage Fries ran for 101 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns as Minden routed Hershey 62-7. The Whippets’ Carter Harsin completed 7 of 8 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns.