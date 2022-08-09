Middle school activities added to Ryan Hogue's duties

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has expanded the job responsibilities of Ryan Hogue, KHS Activities Director and Assistant Principal, to include middle school activities.

“In a very consistent message, parents and students have clamored for new and expanded opportunities for athletics, clubs and organizations in our middle schools,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS Superintendent. “Our board has met that request with the addition of middle school soccer and the expansion of our middle school track program to an already busy middle school athletic schedule. With the ongoing expansion of those opportunities, the need for Mr. Hogue’s skills as an AD to lead and facilitate those programs is abundantly clear.

"Mr. Hogue is a proven, outstanding activities director who relentlessly pursues opportunities for kids and support from our community. It is our hope that under his leadership, our middle school activities will continue to grow and provide a platform and transition into the competitive activities of Kearney High School.”

Hogue is a certified athletic administrator; a certification received from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

“I am very excited about this change in my leadership duties,” Hogue said. “Since arriving at KPS in 2018, my philosophy as 9-12 Assistant Principal/Activities Director is to support the two middle schools as much as possible. The middle school students are the lifeline of students, athletes and activity participants at Kearney High. It makes sense to have some level of involvement at both Horizon and Sunrise. With the support of our Board of Education and district administration, that philosophy is now officially part of my everyday leadership duties.”

Hogue has an Education Specialist Degree and Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College, a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Social Sciences from Peru State College, and endorsements in coaching and drivers education.