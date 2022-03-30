Long layoff benefits Kearney Catholic boys in win over Hastings

KEARNEY – The Kearney Catholic boys soccer team took advantage of a long layoff to come back Tuesday to get a 2-0 win over Hastings.

The win followed a 2-0 win over York in the season opener 12 days ago, and while Hastings was playing its fifth game, the Stars weren’t at a disadvantage.

KCHS coach Stephan Johnston said the layoff was a benefit for Kearney Catholic as some of the Stars who were on the basketball team and had very limited practice time before the opener.

“They weren’t in soccer conditioning. The longer layoff allowed us to do a couple of conditioning days to really get these boys in shape,” Johnston said.

Kearney Catholic scored both of it’s goals in the first half as Dillon Beach and Sergio Quinones found the back of the net.

By halftime, weather conditions began to deteriorate rapidly. The game ended in very cool temperatures with a howling wind blowing across the field making ball control almost impossible.

“It was another cold and windy day and we came out and got a shutout,” Johnston said. “We played really tough defense. Max McBride and Keagan Killon just basically shut down that center defensive positioning and that’s basically where we won the game, winning those 50-50 balls in the center.”

Even though the wind made ball control tricky, it also made protecting the goal an iffy proposition. KCHS senior Riley Grieser was upt to the challenge, keeping floating and curving balls out of the net.

“He’s easily been one of the top five goal keepers for a couple years now. A lot of people don’t know about him because we’re a smaller school,” Johnston said.

Girls lose 2-0

Hastings girls improved to 5-0 with a 2-0 win over Kearney Catholic.

The Tigers scored one goal in each half with Nizel Espinoza Nunez and Angie Ramirez finding the back of the net.