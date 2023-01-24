Local sports briefs

Columbus avenges Midwest Duals loss to Bearcats

COLUMBUS — The Columbus wrestling team gained revenge on Kearney High, scoring a 38-28 dual victory Tuesday night.

In a rematch of Friday's Midwest Duals third-place match won by Kearney, the Bearcats' Jack Sponenburgh (106), Tavean Miller (113), Kaedun Goodman (132), Perry Swarm (145) and Sam Nachtigal (152) repeated winning performances.

Ethan Kowalek (160), who didn't wrestle Friday, claimed an additional victory for Kearney and Lane Kovarek (220) reversed his outcome although against a different foe.

However, Columbus turned things to their favor at 170, 182 and 285 pounds to swing the final score their way.

Lopers' Billy Higgins named MIAA Wrestler of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Billy Higgns has been named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Wrestler of the Week.

Higgins, the top ranked 184 pounder in Division II, went 3-0 in the Midwest Duals on Saturday. He recorded a major decision and a tech fall by a combined tally of 31-3. He also had a fall in 32 seconds. Higgins is now 18-2 on the season.

ADs to honor Kearney High boosters for outstanding service

LINCOLN — Kearney High boosters Tim and Sue Higgins and Mike Peck have been selected to receive the Outstanding Service Award winers from the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association 2023 awards recipients.

All recipients will be presented recognitions at the NSIAAA Spring Awards Banquet on March 7 at the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln.