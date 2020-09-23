Links rally to edge Bearcats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Lincoln High School rallied to beat Kearney High in five sets Tuesday night at KHS.

The Links trailed 2-1 but came from behind to win 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 15-11.

The Bearcats had 53 kills, 19 by Lily Novacek and 14 by Aspen Rusher. Novacek hit .500 with 19 kills in 32 attacks. Rusher hit .583 with 14 kills in 24 attacks. But as a team, the Bearcats hit .215 with 22 errors.

Novacek also had five kills and eight blocks for 32 points.

Sidney Province had seven blocks while Rusher and Lucy Bartee had four. Bartee also had 48 assists.

The loss dropped KHS to 11-3 on the year while Lincoln improved to 8-5.

-- Kearney Catholic cruised to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 win over Centura with Ashley Keck scoring 16 kills, Bailey Spangler 13 and Jilian Collins 10.

“We struggled early in the match with some ball control and positioning but got a little better down the stretch,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Bailey Spangler stepped up huge for us and had a career-high efficiency (.591) tonight. She’s been solid for us all season.”

The Stars (11-2) had five aces and six blocks in the match. Syd Conner had 32 set assists.