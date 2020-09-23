Links rally to edge Bearcats

KEARNEY — Lincoln High School rallied to beat Kearney High in five sets Tuesday night at KHS.
The Links trailed 2-1 but came from behind to win 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 15-11.
The Bearcats had 53 kills, 19 by Lily Novacek and 14 by Aspen Rusher. Novacek hit .500 with 19 kills in 32 attacks. Rusher hit .583 with 14 kills in 24 attacks. But as a team, the Bearcats hit .215 with 22 errors.
Novacek also had five kills and eight blocks for 32 points.
Sidney Province had seven blocks while Rusher and Lucy Bartee had four. Bartee also had 48 assists.
The loss dropped KHS to 11-3 on the year while Lincoln improved to 8-5.
-- Kearney Catholic cruised to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 win over Centura with Ashley Keck scoring 16 kills, Bailey Spangler 13 and Jilian Collins 10.
“We struggled early in the match with some ball control and positioning but got a little better down the stretch,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Bailey Spangler stepped up huge for us and had a career-high efficiency (.591) tonight. She’s been solid for us all season.”
The Stars (11-2) had five aces and six blocks in the match. Syd Conner had 32 set assists.
-- Pleasanton stayed unbeaten with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-19 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Katy Lindner netted 13 kills in 20 swings while Belle Paitz had nine kills in 14 swings. Kaci Pierce served up eight aces to go with six kills.
For Wilcox-Hildreth Natalie Billington had 10 kills and three blocks.
-- Elm Creek split its matches Tuesday night at the Elm Creek Triangular, beating Anselmo-Merna 26-24, 24-6 before losing to South Loup 25-21, 25-16.
Against the Coyotes, Ashley Brown had six kills and three ace serves, Maci McCarter had four kills and two aces and Whitney Bauer had three aces.
Against the Bobcats, Brown had five kills and McCarter had four. Bauer had two aces and three kills.
-- Overton rolled to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-14 win over Brady.
Haley Fleischman netted 18 kills, four blocks and an ace serve while Rachel Ecklund had 13 kills and two aces. Fleischman hit .708 in the match.
-- Bertrand claimed a 25-13, 25-20 win over Loomis and a 25-19, 25-14 win over Franklin at the Loomis Triangular.
Against Franklin, Aleya Hueftle had a team-leading seven kills while Johanna Ford and Sadie Maloley had six kills each. Erin Boggs had four of the Vikings’ 14 ace serves in the match.
Against Loomis, Ford had eight kills and Boggs had two aces. Ford also had two blocks.
