KEARNEY — Lincoln Southeast (6-6) took the final game of the HAC Tournament's Silver Bracket, winning 1-0 over Kearney (9-3) on Wednesday.

Both teams kept up high energy, but chances were scarce. Each team finished with seven shots on goal, with the Knights converting from the strategy it was setting up all game long.

Lincoln Southeast primarily tried spot passing, a rolled pass downfield where the attacker beats the defender to the spot of the ball.

Midway through the first half, the ball found Ella Johnson up the middle, who placed it in the wide open right corner of the goal.

"We simulated that a ton at practice yesterday, we know that was the style of play that they like," Kearney head coach Lerrin Rowe said. "We also know that those are the slot balls that they take. It comes down to better communication, whether its breaking it down in the midfield, or communicating on that through ball."

That goal gave the Knights momentum, forcing Kearney to go on the attack for the equalizer, but the chances weren't coming.

"Honestly we need to be a little bit more greedy when it comes to being open on the outside of the box," Rowe said. "We're passing up chances to give it to someone else. Which in some places you commend the girls for that, but there's a time and place for it. We just told the girls you've got to crank it when you're open."

The defensive pressure was high from both teams, although the through passing counter-attack helped mess up the Bearcats' defensive shape, but Kearney was able to keep the goal clean in the second half.

Kearney was on the attack in the final minute, but the shot on goal never materialized, as Lincoln Southeast delivered with the clutch clearance.

The teeth of the Bearcats' schedule continues with a home clash against Columbus (7-5) on Friday before the season finale against Lincoln East (11-1) on Tuesday the 25th.

"We've got to continue to fight on, we have to put fourth our best effort against Columbus," Rowe said. "I believe in our girls, they've got to continue to push."