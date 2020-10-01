 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southeast quiets Kearney’s offense in doubleheader sweep

Kearney’s Marisa Chamberlin (16) gets tangled with Lincoln Southeast first baseman Jacey McKeon after running back to first base while Southeast’s Rylan Ewoldt, left, picks up the loose ball and looks to home plate as Kearney scores a run during the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Patriot Park in Kearney. Lincoln Southeast beat Kearney 9-1 in the first game.

KEARNEY — Lincoln Southeast swept a doubleheader from Kearney High School on Wednesday night at Patriot Park, winning the first game 9-1 and taking the second game 10-3.

The Knights chipped away on the scoreboard in the first game, building a 6-1 lead through the first six innings. A three-run mark in the seventh was their biggest rally.

Kearney’s lone run came across in the sixth inning when Jaylin Harsh tripled and came home when the Knights attempted to pick off Marisa Chamberlin at first base. Chamberlin had two of Kearney’s six hits.

In the second game, KHS scored two in the first inning on a single by Sophi Junker and held the lead until the Knights plated three in the third and five in the fifth and solo runs in the sixth and seventh. Kearney accumulated 10 hits but also committed four errors.

Harsh led the way offensively, going 4 for 4 at the plate. Bella Molina hit a home run and Haley Becker had a double.

Kearney (16-18) will return Saturday to Patriot Park to host the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Bearcats are the sixth seed and have been seeded into Pool B, which will compete for fifth through eighth place. Kearney plays Fremont at 10 a.m. and will play either Lincoln East or Lincoln Pius X at noon.

