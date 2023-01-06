Lincoln East dominates Kearney High stage dual

KEARNEY — Kearney High and Lincoln East faced off in the annual stage dual at the KHS Concert Hall Thursday night. The Bearcats suffered a 50-18 defeat, but had four wrestlers come out on top in their respective weight classes.

Senior Perry Swarm (17-7), who won by fall over Jayden Carlson in the second period at 2:21, got the first win of the meet for the Bearcats.

“He’s done stage duals for four years and this was his first win on a stage dual,” KHS coach Ryan Bauer said. “He got the monkey off the back a little bit and really set the tone. They had two hammers to start the night and Perry was able to kind of stop momentum. It got slippery, but it could’ve been a little bit worse.”

The Spartans started off hot, with two straight wins by fall at 132 and 138 pounds. Swarm briefly slowed East down until Westin Sherlock defeated Sam Nachtigal at 152 pounds to give East a 16-6 lead.

Kearney’s next win came from sixth-ranked Ethan Kowalek (13-10) at 160 pounds. With three takedowns and one escape, Kowalek won 7-3 over Mason Miigerl.

Following Kowalek’s win, the next five matches went the Spartans’ way, giving them a 41-9 lead.

“I liked the fight, but there are lots of places for improvement,” Bauer said. “Lincoln East is a really strong program and we know that, but they just continued to wrestle through positions. That’s a lesson that can be learned for our kids and hopefully we can take that and grow from that.”

The third winner of the evening for KHS was Jack Sponenburgh (17-5) at 106 pounds. The fourth-ranked sophomore battled against sixth-ranked Leland Sindel (20-5) and prevailed in the final period to win 9-7.

After Lincoln East won at both 113 and 120 pounds, Kearney ended on a positive note. Fourth-ranked Jackson Lavene (17-7) defeated Josh Shaner by fall in the 126-pound bout.

“When you only have four wins, those four guys stand out,” Bauer said. “Props to them for continuing. They were close matches and none of them were easy. They went out, took care of business and hopefully others can follow along and learn from it.”

While Lincoln East had the upper hand this time, Kearney will see the Spartans again at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships on Jan. 14.

“You can’t beat the best without wrestling them,” Bauer said. “It was a great opportunity. I think there were a lot of positives and we saw some guys stepped up. We’re going to see them again and we’re hoping we can get a number of those matches back, reverse the course and gain some ground there.”

Kearney travels to Lincoln North Star today to compete in the Gator Invitational at 3 p.m.