Lincoln East avenges dual loss to Kearney High wrestlers

KEARNEY — Trading pins with Lincoln East didn’t add up to victory for the Kearney High wrestlers.
Squaring off with the Spartans on the stage at the Kearney High Concert Hall and Theater, the Bearcats came out on the short end of a 42-30 score. It was a frustrating result for Kearney coach Ty Swarm, who saw the Bearcats beat the Spartans 45-24 at the Flatwater Fracas just before the holiday break.
But a series of eight straight bouts, all pins, evenly split between the two teams led to doom for the Bearcats Thursday night.
“We won the ones that we were supposed to, and we lost some that we were supposed to win,” Swarm said. “Duels are won on team camaraderie and toughness and fight and that’s contagious. When you start doing the opposite, and giving away points and not showing the team that you’re going to fight for them, then, all of a sudden, you see the opposite effect ... and that happened tonight. Once it started steam rolling in a bad way. It continued to steam rolling. We have to fix that problem.”
Kearney got off to a good start. The dual began at 145 pounds where fifth-ranked Beau Hostler defeated Lincoln East’s Nic Swift 6-1. Swift, ranked fifth at 138 pounds, bumped up a weight class to face Hostler.
Two matches later, Kearney’s Gage Ferguson won a 4-0 decision.
In between, Lincoln East won the first of its six pins, which accounted for 36 of the Spartans’ 42 points..
“I’m not a big believer in getting pinned. ... There’s so much fight that should happen before you ever, ever go into submission and give up,” Swarm said. “We pinned some kids, too, tonight but I just feel like there was a mentality that we were missing tonight that has to be in place for us to compete with a team like this.”
Kearney’s Carter Abels (182 pounds), Dario Rodriguez (220), Caden Johnson (285) and Ethan Lawrence (120) pinned their opponents but Nick Sutton (152), Tate Kuchera (170), Riley Johnson (195), Flavia Nagatani (106), Archer Heelan (113) and Ethan Kowalik (138) got pinned.
Heelan, ranked third at 113 pounds, lost to No. 1-ranked Brandon Baustert.
Kuchera got pinned after leading 11-1 going into the third match.
“We had plenty of winnable matches, I think it was evident. But as soon as we let some weakness enter into our team, it got very contagious and it’s got to be something that we address and change,” Swarm said.
Kearney is in action today at the Lincoln North Star Invitational, then will host No. 2-ranked North Platte on Thursday.
@HubSports_Buck
Lincoln East 42, KHS 30
145 — Beau Hostler, K, dec. Nic Swfit, LE, 5-1. 152 — Collin Miigerl, LE, pinned Nick Sutton, K, 2:54. 160 — Gage Ferguson, K, dec. Chase Kammerer, LE, 4-0. 170 — Jacob Odell, LE, pinned Tate Kuchera, K, 4:40. 182 — Carter Abels, K, pinned Noah Fischer, LE, 1:19. 195 — Aidan Ingwersen, LE, pinned Riley Johnson, K, 3:42. 220 — Dario Rodriguez, K, pinned Caleb Schwertfeger, LE, 3:06. Caden Johnson, K, pinned Brendan McGlothlin, LE, 1:07. 106 — Gabe Turman, LE, pinned Flavia Nagatani, K, 1:25. 113 — Brandon Baustert, LE, pinned Archer Heelan, K, 5:08. 120 — Ethan Lawrence, K, pinned Braydon Havel, LE, 0:45. 126 — Case Jurgens, LE, dec. Perry Swarm, 6-1. 132 — Cole Toine, LE, dec. Cisco Rivas, K, 8-3. 138 — Westin Sherlock, LE, pinned Ethan Kowalek, K, 5:17.