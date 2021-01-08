Lincoln East avenges dual loss to Kearney High wrestlers

KEARNEY — Trading pins with Lincoln East didn’t add up to victory for the Kearney High wrestlers.

Squaring off with the Spartans on the stage at the Kearney High Concert Hall and Theater, the Bearcats came out on the short end of a 42-30 score. It was a frustrating result for Kearney coach Ty Swarm, who saw the Bearcats beat the Spartans 45-24 at the Flatwater Fracas just before the holiday break.

But a series of eight straight bouts, all pins, evenly split between the two teams led to doom for the Bearcats Thursday night.

“We won the ones that we were supposed to, and we lost some that we were supposed to win,” Swarm said. “Duels are won on team camaraderie and toughness and fight and that’s contagious. When you start doing the opposite, and giving away points and not showing the team that you’re going to fight for them, then, all of a sudden, you see the opposite effect ... and that happened tonight. Once it started steam rolling in a bad way. It continued to steam rolling. We have to fix that problem.”

Kearney got off to a good start. The dual began at 145 pounds where fifth-ranked Beau Hostler defeated Lincoln East’s Nic Swift 6-1. Swift, ranked fifth at 138 pounds, bumped up a weight class to face Hostler.