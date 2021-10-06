Lincoln Christian wins Centennial Conference Cross Country title

LINCOLN — Lincoln Christian swept the team titles Tuesday at the Centennial Conference Cross Country Meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.
Hasting St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas and Lincoln Christian’s Carter Hohlen claimed the individual gold medals.
Vargas covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 20.65 seconds. Sadye Daniell of Lincoln Christian was second at 20:58.43.
Freshman Maya Moxley was Kearney Catholic’s top finisher, placing 16th at 24:54.53.
Hohlen finished in 17:49.65, beating Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jarit Mejia by roughly 10 seconds.
Kearney Catholic freshman Miles Sughroue placed 23rd.
Centennial Conference
Girls Team Score — 1, Lincoln Christian 15. 2, Columbus Scotus 40. 3, Concordia 55. 4, Hastings St. Cecilia 64. 5, Kearney Catholic 69.
Boys Team Score — 1, Lincoln Christian 14. 2, Lincoln Lutheran 31. 3, Boys Town 81. 4, Columbus Scotus 84. 5, Archbishop Bergan 100. 6, Concordia 108. 7, Bishop Neumann 121. 8, Aquinas 143. 9, Hastings St. Cecilia 145. 10, Kearney Catholic 149.
Axtell’s Miller, Overton’s Eby FKC champions
OVERTON — Axtell’s Cooper Miller and Overton’s Payton Eby won gold medals Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference Cross Country Championships at Overton.
Miller claimed the boys title with an 18-minute, 31-second run over the 5,000-meter course. Loomis-Bertrand’s Marcus Hernandez was a close second, finishing three seconds behind Miller.
Third and fourth were equally close with Isaiah Springer of Wilcox-Hildreth finishing at 18:46 and Tyler Hansen of Axtell fourth at 18:47.
Eby posted a winning time of 22:16 with S-E-M’s Josie Smith second at 22:33 and Axtell’s Trinity Houchin third at 22:35.
Hi-Line won the team race with 15 points while Axtell was second with 19.
Fort Kearny Conference
Girls Team Score — 1, Hi-Line 15. 2, Axtell 19. 3, Overton 22. 4, Amherst 31. 5, Loomis-Bertrand 46.
Boys Team Score — 1, Axtell 11. 2, Wilcox-Hildreth 20. 3, Loomis-Bertrand 22. 4, Amehrst 35. 5, S-E-M 59. 6, Loomis-Bertrand JV 60. 7, Axtell JV 68.