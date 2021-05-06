Lily Novacek breaks record as Kearney High girls fourth at Heartland Athletic Conference

GRAND ISLAND — Lily Novacek always has had the right frame of mind.

Wednesday, that attitude produced results — two throws in the shot put surpassing the Kearney High record.

“Every morning on meet day my dad texts me and he’s like, ‘I’m feeling a PR, I’m feeling a PR,’ and every time he does ... it just puts me in the right mind-set and I always get a PR,” Novacek said. “Today, I knew the weather was good, it wasn’t too windy during the shot ... I felt good coming through the ring, so I was like, ‘You know, today’s the day we’re going to do it.”

Novacek threw 43 feet on her first throw at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships in Grand Island, a personal record by approximately two feet. Then, on her last throw, she powered a 44-2 1/4 mark to stretch the school record set by Becky Sintek in 1997.

“I wasn’t surprised I threw 44. My coach always says, ‘When you do it right, it’s going to feel wrong.’ It definitely felt wrong but it means I did it right,” she said.

Novacek will prepare for the next two big track meets, districts on Wednesday and then state. Then she will change uniforms and sports, joining the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team. But she still will keep her attachment to track.