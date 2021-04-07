Lexington spoils Bearcats’ home opener

KEARNEY — The good news for the Kearney High boys soccer team was the cooperation of the weather in its home opener on Tuesday. The bad news was the Bearcats fell to Lexington 2-1.

Lexington, a team expected to be a state contender, this year remains a one-loss team at 7-1.

“They have a pretty good junior class and senior class with some of the top players in not just in Class B but all of Nebraska,” KHS coach Scott Steinbrook said. “Their individual skill on the ball is something we haven’t seen this year. We’ve played some fairly competitive teams but not at the level of Lexington.”

The Minutemen had control in the first half after taking a 2-0 lead. The first goal was off a penalty kick by Yoskar Galvan at the 31:10 mark.

Fred Vargas added the Minutemen’s second goal.

Ryan Garrett found the net for Kearney (4-3).

“I thought our guys responded well 15 minutes into the game two goals down against a team like Lexington,” Steinbrook said. “I think it would’ve been easier for our guys to mail it in and to just think on how we’re able to come back with that out of the halftime break, I think we played really well.”