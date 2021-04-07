Lexington spoils Bearcats’ home opener

KEARNEY — The good news for the Kearney High boys soccer team was the cooperation of the weather in its home opener on Tuesday. The bad news was the Bearcats fell to Lexington 2-1.
Lexington, a team expected to be a state contender, this year remains a one-loss team at 7-1.
“They have a pretty good junior class and senior class with some of the top players in not just in Class B but all of Nebraska,” KHS coach Scott Steinbrook said. “Their individual skill on the ball is something we haven’t seen this year. We’ve played some fairly competitive teams but not at the level of Lexington.”
The Minutemen had control in the first half after taking a 2-0 lead. The first goal was off a penalty kick by Yoskar Galvan at the 31:10 mark.
Fred Vargas added the Minutemen’s second goal.
Ryan Garrett found the net for Kearney (4-3).
“I thought our guys responded well 15 minutes into the game two goals down against a team like Lexington,” Steinbrook said. “I think it would’ve been easier for our guys to mail it in and to just think on how we’re able to come back with that out of the halftime break, I think we played really well.”
For Steinbrook, Kearney getting a goal was a sign of relief after being shut out by Lincoln Northeast last week.
“It was just a boost of confidence for our guys to see the ball go into the net and we gave ourselves enough time. That goal came relatively early in the second half. We probably still had a good 20-25 minutes to try the equalizer,” Steinbrook said.
Lexington was able to hold on while both teams were scoreless in the second half.
“Our kids showed a lot of fight tonight and we talked about it a lot,” Steinbrook said. “We’ve just have to play physical and play mentally tough. I think this was a stepping stone in the right direction.”
The Bearcats will take on Fremont at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.