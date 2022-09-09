Lexington boys win title at KHS Cross Country meet

KEARNEY — Lexington’s boys cross country team hasn’t lost a step.

The Minutemen claimed three of the top four spots Friday afternoon to win the Kearney High Invitational.

Scoring the top five runners, Lexington scored 42 points to beat Grand Island by six points. North Platte (52) finished third with 52 points while Kearney was fourth in the seven-team meet with 97 points.

North Platte won the girls race with 58 points while Grand Island (70) was second and Kearney High (75) finished third. Lexington (106) was fourth.

The Bearcats ran without their No. 1 runner, Abigail Burger, who was held out after feeling pain in her foot, according to coach Pat McFadden.

In her absence, the Bearcats stepped up.

“Except for (Burger’s injury), we had a great day,” McFadden said.

Freshman Claire Karjalainin placed fourth in the race while junior Sam Stava ran seventh. Junior Darin Brockmeier was 119th, followed by sophomore Emma Heacock (22nd) and freshman Olivia Gaasch (23rd).

McFadden said his team met many of its season performance goals. It didn’t hurt that the Bearcats, who have been running in 90-degree heat, were greeted by cloudy skies and temperatures struggling to get above 70 degrees.

“The conditions were more conducive for some fast times and there was good competition. All those tings count,” McFadden said. “And, I think I have a team that really knows what it takes to put their best effort forward.”

Lexington’s boys were running without their No. 1 runner, too. Ian Salazar-Molina, last year’s Hub Territory Track Athlete of the Year after winning the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the state track meet, hasn’t run cross country this year because of injury and coach Sam Jilka doesn’t know for sure when or if Valazar-Molina will return.

But he’s not without runners.

Oscar Aguado and Lazaro Adame have been battling for top spot on the team. Friday that spot belonged to Aguado.

“They’ve been going back and forth every other race, which is good. Laz probably let them, the two that were leading, get away,” Jilka said. “He had to catch up at the at the finsh. He ran his last 1,000 (meters) really well.”

Adame caught Grand Island’s Ruben Caceres Perez, but couldn’t catch Aguado.

Teammates Jayden Ureste and Kevin Parada finished fourth and ninth, respectively.

Aquado and Perez matched strides throughout most of the race until Aguado surged at the end.

“Oscar pulled away kind of when Laz was catching up ... which was encouraging because last week, the young man from Grand Island beat our kids two kids.” Jilka said.

For the Kearney boys, Braeden Wall finished 11th and Josh Miller finished 13th.

Kearney High Inv.

Girls Team Scores — 1, North Platte 58. 2, Grand Island 70. 3, Kearney 75. 4, Lexington 106. 5, Bellevue West 108. 6, Lincoln High 134, 7, Lincoln Northeast 163.

Top 15 Finishers — 1, Marissa Holm, NP, 18:54.45. 2, Kennedy Bartee, LH, 19:14.82. 3, Kara Muller, BW, 19:31.31. 4, Claire Karjalainen, K, 19:45.99. 5, Natalie McNamara, BW, 20:03.91. 6, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 20:14.09. 7, Sam Sava, K, 20:42.11. 8, Allison Badura, LNE, 20:50.52. 9, Katie Johnsen, GI, 20:54.83. 10, Susana Calmo, LEX, 20:54.83. 11, Maddy Armstrong, LEX, 20:58.10. 12, Annika Staab, GI, 21:01.34. 13, Zoe Ryan, BW, 21:05.01. 14, Teagan Cheetss, GI, 21:08.55 15, Haylie Huatson, NP, 21:12.51.

Boys Team Scores —1, Lexington 42. 2, Grand Island 48. 3, North Platte 52. 4, Kearney 97. 5, Lincoln High 129. 6, Bellevue West 174. 7, Lincoln Northeast 190.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Oscar Aguado, LEX, 16:22.07. 2, Lazaro Adame, LEX, 16:27.15. 3, Ruben Cacerea Perez, GI, 16:33. 25. 4, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 16:46.17. 5, Rian Teets, NP, 16:57.32. 6, Quade Lowe, NP, 17:02.39. 7, Aiden Hawks, NP, 17:06.07. 8, Kaden Boltz, GI, 17:09.98. 9, Kevin Parada, LEX, 17:20.46. 10, Ashon Willey, GI, 17:28.53. 11, Braeden Wall, K, 17:30.15 12, 12, Brady Hartford, GI, 17:35.31. 13, Josh Miller, KHS, 17:36.88. 14, Justin Miller, BW, 17:38.29. 15, Trajon Geiser, NP, 17:47.55.