Late score lifts Discoverers over Bearcats

COLUMBUS — When the dust cleared after a hectic fourth quarter at Columbus’ Pawnee Park Friday night, the Kearney High Bearcats walked off the field on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the third straight week.

Columbus’ Ernest Hausmann, a Nebraska commit, hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds left in the game to give the Discoverers a 35-31 victory.

Kearney had taken the lead, 31-28, on a 23-yard field goal by James Dakan with 2:40 remaining and had tied the score at the 6:10 mark when D’Andre Ndugwa intercepted a pass and returned it 80 yard for a score.

The Bearcats appeared to be on their way to an easy victory in the game’s early stages when Treyven Beckman scored on a quarterback keeper on the Bearcats’ first possession of the game.

A fumble on the kickoff by Columbus led to another quick Kearney touchdown, but the Discoverers came back to tie it before halftime.

Columbus, now 5-1, went ahead 21-14 early in the third quarter before Kearney’s Rian Green got the see-saw going, scoring on a 47-yard run to tie the game.

Kearney, now 2-4, will return home to play Lincoln High on Friday.