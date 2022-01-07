 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last match victory gives Lincoln East victory over Kearney High wrestlers
Last match victory gives Lincoln East victory over Kearney High wrestlers

LINCOLN — Lincoln East squeaked by Kearney, 37-33, Thursday night in a dual meet at Lincoln East.

The Bearcats led only twice in the dual — when heavyweight Brandon Moore won by a pin in the first bout of the match, and when Lane Kovarik (195 pounds) decisioned Guor Chuol in the penultimate bout — but the Spartans’ Axel Lyman pinned Kearney’s Noah Molina (220) in the final match to give the Spartans the victory.

Other Kearney winners were Archer Heelan (120), Cisco Rivas (138), Nick Sutton (160) and Tate Kuchera (182). All four won their matches with pins.

