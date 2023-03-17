KEARNEY — Zack Watson had the height to clear 14 feet.

But the Kearney High senior pole vaulter brushed the bar on the way up, and settled for a winning mark of 13 feet, 6 inches at the UNK Indoor Invitational on Friday.

"I'm excited. I got just below my PR (personal record) so it's a good start," Watson said.

Watson was one of three Kearney High boys to claim a gold medal in the Class A-B division of the three-day meet at Cushing Coliseum. Class D teams ran Thursday with Class C teams to run today.

Also for the Bearcats, Jack Dahlgren rolled to victory in the 55-meter high hurdles with a time of 7.72 seconds, edging Columbus Lakeview's Braxton Borer by .14 seconds.

Kearney's other gold medalist was Zaire LaGrone-Miller, running for the Kearney Junior Varsity, who won the 200 in 23.76 seconds. KHS junior Zander Reuhling was third in the 200 at 24.14 and Mathieu Domkpo was fourth (24.29).

LeGrone-Miller also placed second in the 55-meter dash behind North Platte's Kolten Tilford.

Watson placed fourth at last year's state meet setting his PR at 14-0. His goal for this year is to win the goal medal at state and clear 15 feet of 15-6.

"I'm getting there. It's the beginning of the season so it's a good start. I'm happy to be at this place in my progression," Watson said. "I just have to clean up a few of my technical things and it should be right there. ... I have to keep my arm straighter and have a bigger swing up to get better."

Watson, who has already signed to vault for UNK, is a relative newcomer to the event. He didn't start vaulting until his sophomore year.

"It looked like fun so I decided to try it out," he said.

He didn't have a chance to start as a freshman because COVID wiped out the track season that year. He doesn't feel like that set him behind because, "Nobody else had a season that year, so everybody was starting about the same spot."

The Kearney High girls had four gold-medal performances:

— Freshman Maisie Luke in the 3,200 (13:20.18).

— Junior Avery Franzen in the shot put (37-10½).

— The 4x400 relay team of Kelsey Hatcher, Gabby Martinez, Kiara Dutenhoffer and Blaire May) 4:20.35.

— The 4x800 relay team of Sam Stava, Darin Brockmeier, Makayla Maxson and Abigail Burger (10:31.94).

Minden girls made their mark in the high jump where Makenna Starkey, Kinsie Land and Makenna Betty swept the top three spots. Starkey claimed the gold medal, clearing 5-2 while the other two made 5-0.

Holdrege's Bradie Medina and Kaitlyn Jewett went 1-2 in the pole vault. Medina cleared 11 feet while Jewett made 10-6.