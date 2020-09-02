KHS tennis team sweeps inexperienced Islanders

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High School tennis rolled Tuesday to a 9-0 win over Grand Island.
“Grand Island graduated pretty much their whole team last year so they are pretty inexperienced,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “I was proud of how we went out and didn’t try to overhit or do too much.
“Overall, we played consistent tennis. Today also gave us an opportunity to work on some new strategies like serve and volley. It was great to see Carter (Getz) and Tristan (Mailahn) get their first varsity wins of the season. They both were extremely focused during their matches and didn’t make any unforced errors.”
KHS 9, Grand Island 0
Singles: Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Kaleb Brosz 8-0. Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Alexander Roeser 8-0. Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Alex Acosta 8-0. Andy Vu, K, def. Izaak Pierson 8-0. Carter Getz, K, def. Diego Espinoza 8-0. Tristan Mailahn, K, def. Alex Morente 8-0.
Doubles: Charlie Brockmeier/Sam Rademacher, K, def. Acosta/Roeser 8-0. Carter Goff/Bokenkamp, K, def. Brosz/Pierson 8-0. Saulsbury/Vu, K, def. Espinoza/Morente 8-0.
