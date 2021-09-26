KHS tennis team second at North Star tourney

LINCOLN — The Kearney High tennis team finished second at the Lincoln North Star Invitational on Friday

Elkhorn South claimed the team championship with 45 points while Kearney was second with 40. Lincoln North Star finished third, five points behind Kearney.

For the fifth straight invitational, the Bearcats won medals in all four divisions. Andy Vu and Quinten Shaffer, won the No. 2 doubles division while Asher Saulsbury was second at No. 1 singles.

Eli Bond at No. 2 singles and Sam Rademacher/Jackson Bokenkamp at No. 1 doubles, each finished third.

“Andy and Quinten had their closest match to start the day. Once they won that match against Papillion, 8-5, they really played loose the rest of the day,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Quinten and Andy continue to control the net in matches. Their ability to move at the net and put shots away really is a strength and weapon for them.”

Asher Saulsbury went 3-1.

“Asher played solid tennis to defeat some tough competition in his pool play matches,” Troy Saulsbury said. “Asher does a great job of making his opponents earn every point. He gets ball after ball back and this causes his opponents to start to go for more.”