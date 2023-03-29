KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team opened the season Tuesday with a 9-0 win over Holdrege at the Grundy Tennis Center.

"It is always nice to start off the season with a win," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "Although most of our scores look lopsided, I felt like we definitely played a little tight and had some first-match jitters."

All but one match was decided by an 8-1 or 8-0 score.

Emma Heacock, Emilee Anderson, Breck Holmes, Adyn McCaslin, Hannah Wulf and Malory Eklund won in singles with the teams of Anderson/Cecilia Henning, Wulf/Eklund and Heacock/Claire Gangwish winning in doubles.

"I was really pleased with Hannah and Malory in both singles and doubles. I like how relaxed they played," Saulsbury said. "They both played aggressive at the net. They both stayed consistent but were able to force their opponents into errors."