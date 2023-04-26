KEARNEY — Kearney High tennis swept Holdrege 9-0, but came up short in a close duel loss to McCook, 7-2, Tuesday afternoon.

The Bearcats dominated the section against Holdrege, winning three singles matches 8-0, while winning the other three 8-1.

The doubles teams had the same amount of success, winning two matches 8-1 and one 8-0.

Fortunes reversed against McCook. While No. 1 singles player Emma Heacock won 8-0 over her opponent, Kearney lost the remaining singles matches.

All matches were within four games, with three ending 8-5 and one ending 8-6.

"We need to do a better job of finishing points, finishing games, and finishing matches," Kearney head coach Troy Saulsbury said. "Every match we lost against McCook was close. McCook was just a little bit stronger than us late in the match."

Heacock and Emilee Anderson were the lone winners in the doubles section, defeating their opponent 8-5 in the No. 3 match.

"Emma continues to have a strong sophomore campaign. She was dominant in all four of her matches only giving up three total games," Saulsbury said. "Emma does an excellent job of mixing up her shots, knowing strategically when to hit with pace or to change the spin of the ball,"

In the No. 1 doubles match, Kearney's Malory Eklund and Cecilia Henning took McCook's Abbie Johnson and Jaci Meyers to extra sets, ultimately losing 9-7.

The meet comes directly after facing the top eight teams in the state at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.

"The past two days have been really good for us and our growth, even though our success hasn't been where we want it." Saulsbury said.