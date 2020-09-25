KHS softball team sweeps G.I. in doubleheader

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High swept a softball doubleheader from Grand Island Thursday night, 5-3 and 10-8, giving coach Barb Wegner a pair of wins over the team she used to coach.
Game 1 was deadlocked at 2-2 going into the eighth inning. In extra frames, Kearney broke open the tie by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth on two hits. With Marisa Chamberlin placed on second to start the inning, Kyan Nickel connected for an RBI single then stole second. Kelsey Choplin hit an RBI single to make it 4-2, and Choplin scored on an error after Aurora Athy bunted to make it 5-2.
The Islanders scraped together a run in the bottom of the ninth on two hits but left two on base.
Grand Island left 10 runners on base in the game.
“It was a tight game all the way through and we just didn’t get clutch when we needed to,” Grand Island coach Taylor Gaves said.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher for Kearney (14-13), surrendering three runs on 11 hits while striking out three.
Wegner said even though Grand Island’s 6-23 record is less than glamorous, she knew they were a tough team with a tough schedule.
“We talked about this. We can’t overlook them because they kept Lincoln Southwest close. They played big teams very closely. We knew it wasn’t going to be a cake walk,” Wegner said. “It was every bit a battle that it was.”
The Islanders outhit the Bearcats in both games 11-7 and 13-10.
“We know they have great hitters,” Wegner said.
Game 2 had a much different feel as both teams scored two in the first. Kearney took the lead in the second inning on a walk, sac bunt and a bases clearing triple by Lizzy Bean.
The Islanders got two singles in the second inning but couldn’t score. That’s when Kearney broke it open, scoring three runs on four hits, including two doubles.
The Bearcats, who had lost six of their previous seven games, led 10-5 going into the sixth inning and held on to win 10-8.
Abby Heins was 4 for 5, and Nickel reached base four times going 3 for 3 with a walk for Kearney.
