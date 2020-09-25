KHS softball team sweeps G.I. in doubleheader

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High swept a softball doubleheader from Grand Island Thursday night, 5-3 and 10-8, giving coach Barb Wegner a pair of wins over the team she used to coach.

Game 1 was deadlocked at 2-2 going into the eighth inning. In extra frames, Kearney broke open the tie by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth on two hits. With Marisa Chamberlin placed on second to start the inning, Kyan Nickel connected for an RBI single then stole second. Kelsey Choplin hit an RBI single to make it 4-2, and Choplin scored on an error after Aurora Athy bunted to make it 5-2.

The Islanders scraped together a run in the bottom of the ninth on two hits but left two on base.

Grand Island left 10 runners on base in the game.

“It was a tight game all the way through and we just didn’t get clutch when we needed to,” Grand Island coach Taylor Gaves said.

Haley Becker was the winning pitcher for Kearney (14-13), surrendering three runs on 11 hits while striking out three.

Wegner said even though Grand Island’s 6-23 record is less than glamorous, she knew they were a tough team with a tough schedule.