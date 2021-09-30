KHS seeks return to win column at Columbus

KEARNEY — The Kearney High football team cannot afford another loss with four games left this season. Still, in search of their first road win, the Bearcats will be at Columbus at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kearney’s schedule is quite abstract after evaluating the first five games. The Bearcats started 2-1 and trending in the right direction to losing two straight and now must win to get back to .500. In the last two losses, the Bearcats have been outscored 86-27. KHS coach Brandon Cool feels good about his Kearney team going forward, but he also knows the level of frustration for his team in the lack of execution on both ends of the field.

“We’ve just got to be able to take care of business on some opportunities,” Cool said. “Too many opportunities to get first down, scoring points and make a tackle. We have got to clean up those opportunities, and I think we could be a little more productive football team.”

The Discovers are 4-1 this season, with their only loss came on opening night against Omaha Central. Cool said playing in their territory will be a challenge.

“They are 4-1 for a reason,” Cool said. “They’ve been very successful in the first five games, and they have an opportunity to play at home. Playing Columbus at home is a difficult task of course.”