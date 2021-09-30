KHS seeks return to win column at Columbus

KEARNEY — The Kearney High football team cannot afford another loss with four games left this season. Still, in search of their first road win, the Bearcats will be at Columbus at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kearney’s schedule is quite abstract after evaluating the first five games. The Bearcats started 2-1 and trending in the right direction to losing two straight and now must win to get back to .500. In the last two losses, the Bearcats have been outscored 86-27. KHS coach Brandon Cool feels good about his Kearney team going forward, but he also knows the level of frustration for his team in the lack of execution on both ends of the field.
“We’ve just got to be able to take care of business on some opportunities,” Cool said. “Too many opportunities to get first down, scoring points and make a tackle. We have got to clean up those opportunities, and I think we could be a little more productive football team.”
The Discovers are 4-1 this season, with their only loss came on opening night against Omaha Central. Cool said playing in their territory will be a challenge.
“They are 4-1 for a reason,” Cool said. “They’ve been very successful in the first five games, and they have an opportunity to play at home. Playing Columbus at home is a difficult task of course.”
Leading the Discoverers is Ernest Hausmann. At 6-foot-2 210 pounds, the Nebraska commit is the Discoverers’ premier talent. At linebacker, Hausmann leads the team with 42 tackles and two sacks. He’s also a mismatch on offense as he has produced 335 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s going to be a matchup nightmare for us because they moved him in all sorts of places,” Cool said. “They will have him split out, at tight end, and they are not afraid to put him in the wildcat spot. So they have him at multiple spots. So we have got to know where he’s at all the time, and if we key on him too much, they’ve got other guys that can hurt you. They’ve been consistent offensively. They’ve been able to move the ball, and so for us, we have got to make some stops early in this football game.”
A win at Columbus could be a turning point for the Bearcats this season. However, the Bearcats must win in all four quarters and put points on the board as they look to capture their first road and district win.
“For us to be concerned about ourselves, this is another road trip,” Cool said. “We’re 0-2 on the road. So we have got to do a better job in preparing ourselves and be ready to go in the first quarter. We’ve got to get momentum on our side when you’re a long way from home to be successful.”