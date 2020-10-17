KHS’ Saulsbury, doubles team earn fourth at state

OMAHA — Two fourth-place finishes gave Kearney High a sixth-place finish at the Class A State High School Tennis Championships.

Freshman Asher Saulsbury finished fourth at No. 2 singles, losing to the top seed, Aaron Shefsky of Omaha Westside 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals, then falling to sixth-seeded Markus Rutlege of Lincoln Southwest 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the consolation match. The top four finishers at No. 2 singles are freshmen.

At No. 1 doubles, Kearney’s Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier also finished fourth, losing to the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.

For Kearney Catholic, the No. 1 doubles team of Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock reached the Class B semifinals, but there they were swept by top-seeded Omaha Skutt. In the consolation match, they lost to Grand Island Central Catholic to finish fourth.

Kearney Catholic finished in a tie for ninth in Class B.

Class A

Team Scores