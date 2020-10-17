KHS’ Saulsbury, doubles team earn fourth at state

OMAHA — Two fourth-place finishes gave Kearney High a sixth-place finish at the Class A State High School Tennis Championships.
Freshman Asher Saulsbury finished fourth at No. 2 singles, losing to the top seed, Aaron Shefsky of Omaha Westside 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals, then falling to sixth-seeded Markus Rutlege of Lincoln Southwest 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the consolation match. The top four finishers at No. 2 singles are freshmen.
At No. 1 doubles, Kearney’s Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier also finished fourth, losing to the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
For Kearney Catholic, the No. 1 doubles team of Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock reached the Class B semifinals, but there they were swept by top-seeded Omaha Skutt. In the consolation match, they lost to Grand Island Central Catholic to finish fourth.
Kearney Catholic finished in a tie for ninth in Class B.
Class A
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Southwest 42.5. 2, Lincoln East 41. 3, Omaha Westside 36.5. 4, Lincoln Southeast 29. 5, Papillion-La Vista 24. 6. Kearney 22.125. 7, Lincoln Pius X 21. 8, Millard North 19. 9, Bellevue West 18.125. 10, Fremont 18. 11, Creighton Prep 12.5. 12T, Lincoln North Star 12. 12T, Millard West 12. 14, Norfolk 10. 15, Elkhorn South 8.5. 16T, Millard South 8. 16T, Papillion-La Vista South 8. 18T, Bellevue East 4. 18T, Gretna 4. 20T, Columbus 2. 20T, Lincoln High 2. 20T, North Platte 2.
Class B
Team Scores
1, Mount Michael Benedictine 50.125. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49. 3, Nebraska City 30. 4, Grand Island Central Catholic 27.25. 5, McCook 25. 6. Lincoln Christian 20.75. 7, York 19.5. 8, Beatrice 19. 9T, Crete 16. 9T, Kearney Catholic 16. 11, Scottsbluff 15.25. 12, Waverly 12.25. 13T, Adams Central 12. 13T, Lexington 12. 15, Ralston 10. 16T, Elkhorn North 8. 16T, Hastings 8. 18, Gering 6. 19, Holdrege 4.125. 20T, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 4. 20T, South Sioux City 4. 22T, Elkhorn 2. 22T, Omaha Gross Catholic 2. 22T, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2.
